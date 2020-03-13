‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Astronaut Be Hunter Hayes?

On Wednesday night, The Masked Singer introduced viewers to six more contestants — Night Angel, Bear, Rhino, Astronaut, T-Rex, and Swan — which had viewers trying to guess who could be underneath the crazy costumes.

One masked celebrity who stood out was Astronaut who appears to be a male who sounds like they sing professionally. For their debut performance, they sang “You Say” By Lauren Daigle and wowed the audience.

Their first clue package took place in a rocketship in space that crashlanded at the end of the video. The main visual clues were the solar system, a broom, and a toolbox. Throughout the clip, Astronaut referenced numerous phrases that could link to many blockbuster movies including Pitch Perfect, The Hunger Games, and Spiderman: Far From Home.

Panelist Jenny McCarthy questioned if the broomstick could be something related to Harry Potter.

Host Nick Cannon asked Astronaut why they chose their costume. Their answer implied that they could have risen to fame at a young age and has a lot more to give.

“Well, people say the sky’s the limit, but when you’re an astronaut, the sky’s just the beginning. Even though I started at a young age, I feel like I’m just getting started,” they said.

According to Heavy, the guesses from the judges were all over the place.

Comedian Ken Jeong guessed Adam Devine or Josh Hutcherson, McCarthy assumed it could be Lance Bass because of his astronaut certificate while Nicole Scherzinger went with High School Musical actor Zac Efron.

However, fans on social media are confident that Astronaut is “Everybody’s Got Somebody But Me” hitmaker Hunter Hayes. The country singer rose began his career at a young age and still releases music. Hayes will release his new album, Wild Blue (Part II), later this year, making his appearance on The Masked Singer timed perfectly, per Gold Derby.

“I’m calling now.. the astronaut is Hunter Hayes!!” one user wrote.

“The Masked Singer. Astronaut. Hunter Hayes. I will bet every dollar I have,” another shared.

“THE ASTRONAUT ON MASKED SINGER IS 100% HUNTER HAYES. This is the one human thing in life I am currently certain about,” remarked a third fan passionately.

“There’s no fu*king way the Astronaut on The Masked Singer is not Hunter Hayes, I wanna bet money on it,” a fourth account tweeted.

Astronaut currently remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to keep watching to find out if Hunter Hayes is singing underneath the mask.

It seems fans of the show believe there is more than one country artist on the show this season as some think Sam Hunt is Rhino.