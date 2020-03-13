Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Word Spreads About Obrecht’s Arrest & She’s Ready To Fight

Peter August may have decided to throw Liesl Obrecht under the bus by framing her for his crimes, but General Hospital spoilers tease that she’s not going to just sit back and take it. Friday’s episode will show what comes next for Obrecht as her loved ones learn of her arrest.

The sneak peek for Friday’s episode shows that Obrecht will be locked up behind bars at the PCPD. General Hospital spoilers previously noted that Obrecht would quickly figure out that Peter is likely responsible for this arrest and she is not going to hide her suspicions.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that various Port Charles residents will be hanging out at the Floating Rib and this is where word spreads of Obrecht’s arrest. Soap Central notes that Spinelli and Sam will meet up and it seems that they will be sitting together at the Floating Rib.

Spinelli will seemingly start filling Sam in on all of the latest regarding Peter and Obrecht, and it looks like their conversation is overheard. Elizabeth and Franco will be at a separate table, and Franco will hear just enough of Spinelli’s updates to ask for clarification.

Franco will likely have a significant reaction to this news, and for good reason. Franco and Obrecht have been quite close for some time now, as she is one of the few people who have always understood and supported him.

At the same time, the allegations Obrecht now faces indicate that she was supposedly responsible for orchestrating the hit against Franco and Andre when they were doing the memory swap procedure.

Jason already tried to point out to Anna that Obrecht had no motive for doing this, especially given her personal connections to those involved like Franco. Upon hearing about Obrecht’s arrest, Franco will surely be rattled to think she might have been responsible for his nearly being shot.

General Hospital spoilers detail that Nina will also learn of Obrecht’s arrest. She will head to the PCPD and get a chance to talk with her aunt. Obrecht will insist that she was framed by Anna’s “devious son,” meaning Peter.

Nina loves her aunt, but she also knows that it isn’t always wise to take her at her word. Despite that, Nina may well think through these allegations and find them lacking credence as well.

This could soon cause some tension between Maxie and Nina, as Maxie has fully embraced the allegations against Obrecht since they also then clear Peter. General Hospital spoilers have not yet revealed how Obrecht will get herself out of this mess, but fans know that Peter has probably made a big mistake here.

Viewers are ready to see Peter busted for all of his antics and it would probably seem fitting to have Obrecht connected to his eventual takedown. General Hospital spoilers hint that this will get pretty crazy in the days ahead and fans are anxious to see who comes out on top.