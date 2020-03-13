Beyonce Set To Release More Items From Adidas Collaboration After A Successful First Collection

Beyonce’s fans may be able to get their hands on her Ivy Park X Adidas collaboration collection if they haven’t already.

In January, the “Drunk in Love” singer released an athleisure line in partnership with Adidas. While fans were excited to see the designs Beyonce worked on, the rollout before the line was released was even more impressive to the singer’s supporters. In addition to trying on each item herself and posting the looks on Ivy Park’s Instagram page, Beyonce also enlisted the help of her celebrity friends. Her close gal pals like Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and more celebs were gifted an orange box filled with Ivy Park goodies.

When the collection launched on January 17, the items sold out the same day. The line was set to launch on January 18 but was brought out one day early. Since then, many consumers have inquired about when more items will be available. CNN reports that shoppers who didn’t buy anything from Ivy Park X Adidas in January will get an opportunity to buy more items in the upcoming weeks. Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said the brand plans to work with Beyonce in any capacity the singer is willing to work on.

“Whether its footwear or apparel, we’ll continue to do launches throughout this year in both categories where Beyoncé will bring her inspiration, her creativity and her brand to the unique brand of Adidas,” Rosted shared.

Rosted also said that Beyonce’s collaboration will help the brand focus on its initiative to focus on the “female consumer” this year. He said he believes Beyonce is the perfect person to help with the cause, as he describes her as, “probably the most influential female entertainer in the world today.”

Beyonce’s collaboration with Adidas allowed the Grammy winner to join the company of several musicians that have worked with the fashion brand. Artists like Pharell Williams and Kanye West have been longtime collaborators with the athletic brand through the years. For West, Adidas was the place he decided to call home when launching his shoes, Yeezys.

Since launching the Ivy Park X Adidas collaboration, the line has been the subject of multiple issues. Days after its release, many of Beyonce’s plus-size fans were upset because the line didn’t extend past a size large. The brand was also a subject of parody soon after it sold out. Fast-food chain Popeyes decided to launch its own brand of uniforms for shoppers who didn’t get any Ivy Park items could wear. The restaurant said that Beyonce’s collection had similar colors to its uniforms, which have been around for years.