Cindy Prado Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Black Lingerie

Blond beauty Cindy Prado captivated fans around the world after she shared a series of sizzling hot snapshots of herself on Friday, March 13. The American babe took to Instagram to share the photos with her 1.2 million fans, as they quickly proved to be a hit.

The 28-year-old was photographed front-and-center in a variety of sexy and playful poses on top of a bed for the slideshow, which consisted of five photos. In the snapshots, Cindy had her long highlighted blond locks styled in loose waves as they cascaded over her shoulder and down her back. She rocked a full face of makeup that complemented her tanned complexion as the application consisted of nude and smoky shades. What stole the show, however, was Cindy’s two-piece lingerie set that left little to the imagination as it flaunted her killer curves.

The bra, which was black and made out of a lace material, covered only half of Cindy’s full-figured assets as it featured frill-edged plunging cups that were supported by a black underwire. The lace was also a bit see-through, further drawing the eye to Cindy’s exposed cleavage.

The model paired the intimate garment with a matching pair of black panties. The underwear, which appeared to be a thong, was high-waisted and featured a frill edge as it helped to showcase Cindy’s curvaceous hips and derriere.

The hottie finished the provocative look off with several accessories that included a pair of large gold hoop earrings, three gold necklaces, and a gold chain around her abdomen, which highlighted her tiny and toned waist.

The model indicated in the post’s caption that the revealing bra-and-panty set was designed by Plumeria Lingerie, an online retailer based in Los Angeles, California.

“Quarantine and chill,” the model further joked in her caption, likely to lighten the mood as the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague.

The post was met with instantaneous approval from thousands of the stunner’s fans as it garnered more than 13,000 likes in the first hour of going live. Meanwhile, hundreds of her followers also vocalized their praise in the comments section.

“You keep getting better and better with every post,” one user commented.

“This just made my day,” a second user added.

“Wow you are so cute,” a third fan chimed in.

“Would not mind going into isolation with you,” a fourth wishful admirer wrote.

The bombshell has shared sizzling-hot snapshots of herself all week long on Instagram. On March 12, Cindy revealed her cleavage and toned midriff in a sheer white, two-piece set as she posed on a beach, per The Inquisitr. The post accumulated more than 28,000 likes.