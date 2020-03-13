Stassie Karanikolaou Gets Chic In Skintight Periwinkle Ensemble

On Thursday, March 12, Stassie Karanikolaou took to Instagram to share a two-photo slideshow of herself wearing a lilac outfit that emphasized all of her curves.

The distressed ensemble boasted a mock turtleneck, long sleeves, and pants. It was fitted with dozens of sheer, ripped polka dots that made up the pattern of the outfit. Stassie wore a purple bandeau bra under the see-through top, and matched it with light indigo hot pants, which were also seen under the leggings.

While the outfit first appeared to be one piece, the second photo showed a large waistband at the top of the pants, which seemed to break up the garments. It also accentuated her hourglass figure.

In the first picture, Stassie sat on a stool with one leg crossed over the other, her arms folded on her lap. She looked directly at the camera with bedroom eyes.

In the second image, Stassie tilted her body slightly, one arm now at her side, the other tousling her hair.

The model’s ponytail was slicked back in a tight updo, with a piece of hair curled around the hair tie. The tresses at the root of her hair were more of a darker brown than her platinum blond ponytail, which gave her locks an ombre look.

As for her makeup, Stassie wore a shimmery, champagne color on her lids. Her dark, feathery lashes curled upwards. A swipe of black eyeliner swooped across her eyelids. She wore a mix of bronzer and blush on her cheeks, which made her cheekbones stand out. Her plump pout was filled in with a rose-colored lipstick.

She paired the look with two diamond-encrusted rings and large diamond hoops.

Stassie’s 7.3 million Instagram followers loved the Instagram set, and flocked to the comments section to praise her outfit and her beauty.

Some fans commented on the purple-blue ensemble.

“Blue Swiss cheese baby,” one fan joked.

“Gorgeous! Love this color on you @stassiebaby,” said another, including the heart-eye emoji for effect.

Others were entranced by her look.

“A whole wife,” replied a third user.

“Such a beauty,” wrote a fourth follower, who included two red hearts and a flame emoji.

Stassie’s periwinkle outfit is just her latest style choice in a sea of fashionable Instagram posts.

She recently shared a slideshow of herself dressed in head-to-toe cheetah-print. She wore an off-the-shoulder, animal-print one-piece that flaunted her every curve. She paired the ensemble with a cheetah cowboy hat and captioned the set, “Giddy up.”