Veronica Bielik Flaunts Incredible Figure In Plunging Crop Top & Low-Rise Jeans

The Polish model looked stunning in her latest Instagram update.

On Friday, March 13, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a sizzling snap with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The picture, taken by professional photographer Nikola Mróz, shows the 26-year-old beauty standing on a paved walkway with numerous trees in the blurred background. She posed with her shoulders back and her arms to her side, as she gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

The Instagram influencer showed off her fit physique in a plunging black cropped tank top and a pair of figure-hugging, low-rise jeans. The revealing ensemble showcased her enviable curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a black leather belt and a white watch.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves and a deep side part, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured glowing highlighter, subtle contour, winged eyeliner, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the caption, the social media sensation appeared to be referencing the coronavirus and noted that she has decided to refrain from traveling. Veronica then proceeded to encourage her followers to treat others with respect and empathy in the midst of a global outbreak.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to state that they appreciated her sentiment.

“I love and support your message. You really are an angel on Earth living amongst [us]. Be safe and stay healthy, love,” wrote one commenter.

“True talk, take care of yourself and take your time, it’s [good] to see people that actually [care] for everyone like this,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Some commenters also made the effort to praise the stunner.

“Veronica your beauty has no boundaries as you look absolutely stunning,” gushed one fan, adding a string of rose emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous, she’s incredibly hot,” added a different devotee.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her fabulous figure on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore skintight activewear that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.