Donald Trump Will Swap Mike Pence For Nikki Haley If Joe Biden Picks A Woman As VP, Says ‘The View’ Co-Host

During Friday’s edition of The View, Meghan McCain expressed her belief that President Donald Trump would kick Vice President Mike Pence from his position and swap him for Nikki Haley if Joe Biden — the current Democratic frontrunner — picks a woman to be vice president on his 2020 ticket.

“I still think, though, if he chooses a woman, Trump is going to kick Pence out and put in Nikki Haley,” McCain said, according to Raw Story.

“Because I think they’re going to go toe-for-toe. Like you want to identity politics me, I’ll identity politics you. I think they’re gangster.”

Co-host Joy Behar claimed that the Republican Party would not agree to such a move, to which McCain disagreed.

“I think they would,” she said. “They need the win.”

Biden has previously hinted that he would select a woman as his vice president. As for the notion that Trump is replacing Pence with Haley, McCain is not the first to suggest such a plan. As reported by CNN, Democratic strategist Paul Begala predicted earlier this month that the president would announce his new vice president at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, July 16, the day the Democratic nominee gives their acceptance address.

“He’s going to dump Mike Pence and put Nikki Haley on the ticket to try to get those suburban moms,” she said.

In an analysis for CNN, political commentator Chris Cillizza pushed back against Begala’s claim. Although he acknowledged that Trump is a “showman and provocateur” at heart, he said that the president would only make such a political gambit if it were the only option in front of him.

“But even with all that said, it’s still a verrrry long shot,” Cillizza wrote. “Like very long.”

Nikki Haley apparently supercharging rumors of……something. My guess is Trump is bored with Pence and thinks a woman on the ticket would be better next year. It would be classic Trump to throw Mike Pence to the trash heap after humiliating Pence for three years. pic.twitter.com/UYZ1ckolPN — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) August 21, 2019

As reported by Politico, the rivalry between Pence and Haley goes as far back as last year. The publication claimed that top Republicans revealed that both Pence and Haley’s teams are keeping a close eye on each other’s moves and are “deeply suspicious” of each other.

Pence reportedly went as far as to ask senior Republicans to take tabs on Haley’s donor outreach. In addition, as rumors swirled of Haley replacing Pence on Trump’s 2020 ticket, top Pence advisers pointed the finger at Haley as the starting point for such talk.

Reports suggested that Trump was previously considering if Haley could provide him with a more significant boost than Pence. Regardless, the president has publicly denied that he is considering parting ways with Pence on multiple occasions.