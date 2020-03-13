Daniella Chavez Bares Her Peachy Booty In An Impossibly Tiny Pink Bikini

Playboy hottie Daniella Chavez tantalized her Instagram followers on Friday with a steamy upload that saw her flaunting her enviable curves in a barely-there thong bikini. The Chilean knockout put her killer body on display in a mid-profile pose, showing off her peachy booty while glancing at the camera with a sultry look.

Snapped outdoors, under a blue sky filled with white clouds, Daniella appeared to be on a rooftop and was standing next to a glass railing. The 33-year-old stunner was photographed from a low angle, one that spotlighted her round posterior and voluptuous thighs. The model had her arms stretched out in front of her body and held both hands on the rails, all the while looking over her shoulder with flirty eyes and an inviting smile.

The sizzling blonde left nothing to the imagination in the minuscule bikini, which featured clear straps that made it seem like she wasn’t wearing anything at all. The only detail that leaped out was the thong’s impossibly tiny triangle back, which was a bright pink color that beautifully complemented her skin tone and golden tan. The teeny swimsuit was as revealing as they come and all but completely exposed her shapely derriere.

The photo captured the model from the knee up, offering a great view of her generous backside and curvy pins. Daniella stretched her body in an elegant posture, putting one leg before the other to better showcase her assets. Her bare back was also on display, as was her taut waistline. Although her bikini top was not shown in detail, as fans had only the back view to go by, followers could notice that her bathing suit was a halterneck design.

The South American beauty wore her long, platinum-blond locks parted on the side and brushed behind her ear, letting her sleek tresses fall down her back. This offered a glimpse of her supple neck and allowed her to show off her sparkling double earrings.

The model opted for a face-full of makeup, rocking a chic glam that included winged eyeliner, long eyelashes, and a peach satin shade on her lush lips. She added color to her chiseled cheeks with a peach blush and sported flawlessly contoured eyebrows.

Daniella wrote her caption in Spanish, thanking her 12,7 million followers for all their messages of comfort following her trip to the E.R. on Thursday. According to local media outlet FM Dos, the Bailando por un Sueño star was diagnosed with a rib fissure after being overwhelmed with pain during rehearsals. Daniella told fans that she was resting up and getting stronger, and urged them to support her in the competition.

Her post proved to be very popular with her massive following, racking up more than 61,200 likes and 660 comments in just one hour of going live on the platform. Fans continued their outpour of support, wishing the model a speedy recovery.

“Hope you have a fast recovery! Have a great day!” wrote one of the model’s admirers.

At the same time, followers lavished Daniella with praise, complimenting the stunning blonde for her smoking-hot look.

“This woman is so gorgeous,” read one message, trailed by three flattering emoji.

“Beautiful,” remarked another Instagrammer, adding two fire emoji.

“Happy Friday sweetness,” said a third commenter, leaving a long string of heart emoji.