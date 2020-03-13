Anllela Sagra Goes Braless In White Top For Sultry New Selfie On Instagram

Anllela Sagra has been tantalizing her Instagram fans with a series of sultry updates lately, and her share from yesterday was no exception. The stunning fitness model showed off her chest and went braless in a white top for a short selfie video clip.

The hottie wore a white tank top with thick straps and a high neckline. Her choice to go without lingerie meant that her left nipple was hard to miss as the shirt was see-through.

Anllela sported her hair down in a heavy right part and her wavy locks were brushed in front of her right shoulder, partially censoring her look. She sported a flirty makeup application that included heavy mascara and bright pink lipstick. Moreover, the sensation accessorized simply with hoop earrings and nothing else, keeping the attention on her physique.

In the video clip, the beauty played with a strand of her hair with her right hand and gave a coy pout with her head tilted to the side. As she finished tugging at her hair, she continued to gaze directly at the camera and her locks fell in front of her right eye. During the clip, the bombshell stood in a white room next to a window with closed blinds.

Anllela tagged several accounts in the post, including Jennifer Fisher Jewelery, Atma Beauty, and Atma Med Spa.

The selfie has racked up over 851,300 views so far and her adoring fans took to the comments section to discuss her newest update.

Most people focused on complimenting the model on her good looks.

“Hey, we LOVE you,” raved an admirer, responding to her caption.

“Instagram needs to up the photo resolution right away!” joked a second fan.

“Breathtaking gorgeous,” declared a follower.

There were also some critics that sneaked in to leave their comments.

“Intrigued to know how one can be so into themself [sic] to take the same pictures over and over only of themselves. No hate, just curious. A lot more to life than yourself,” wrote a fourth social media user.

The stunner also shared another braless update on her social media feed on January 24. That time, she wore a crop top with small sleeves and a small, black thong. Anllela angled her body towards the camera and played with her hair and propped out her right foot for the shot. This left not just her chest but also her bare booty on show. She opted for a natural-looking makeup application and stood next to a bathtub in a bathroom.