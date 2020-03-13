President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Contradict Each Other With Coronavirus Messaging

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing across the United States, President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence have both spoken out about the pandemic. But according to Politico, Trump’s statements about COVID-19 have contradicted those by Pence, who the president put in charge of the White House response for coronavirus.

Recently, Trump spoke about testing for the respiratory virus, which has so far infected over 1,700 people in the United States, as Politico reports. Thus far, less than 10,000 people have been tested for the virus due to the small number of tests available. When Trump spoke about the tests on March 10, he said that people are able to get tested for the virus whenever they need it.

“When the professionals need a test, when they need tests for people, they can get the test,” he said, adding that “it’s gone really well.”

However, many congress members on both sides of the aisle have expressed their frustration about the status of the U.S. testing abilities.

Republican Senator James Lankford spoke out about Trump’s statement, saying that it was “not accurate,” and that there was still a “long way to go” before rapid testing is available.

Later that day, Pence addressed the testing issue.

“By the end of the week, there will be more than 4 million more tests made available in jurisdictions around the country.”

When speaking about the Grand Princess cruise ship which was docked along the San Francisco coast for several days after 21 people tested positive for the virus, Trump said that he would prefer the passengers aboard the ship to stay.

“I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship.”

Pence, however, said that the priority was to “get Americans ashore.”

In regards to a vaccine, Trump said that one would roll out “relatively soon.” When Pence addressed the possibility of a vaccine, he said that it would first go to human trails within “five to six weeks.”

Despite the differences in messaging, Pence stated that Trump’s highest priority was to put the “health of America first” in a recent interview on the Today Show with Savannah Gutherie, according to NBC News. He added that the administration is choosing to focus on areas that have experienced a large amount of community spread of the coronavirus. In his recent Oval Office address, President Trump spoke about the coronavirus saying that the travel ban he plans to institute will reduce the spread of the virus.

“We will ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus.”