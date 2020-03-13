Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Returns To Hawaii, Reunites With Estranged Daughter Lyssa

Reality television star Duane Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter is back in Hawaii and he is spending time with his daughter Lyssa. Fans of the family were thrilled to see some new Instagram posts showing Duane and his previously estranged daughter Lyssa and other family members spending time together in recent days.

Both Duane and Lyssa have struggled a great deal since Beth Chapman’s death last summer. Unfortunately, tensions were running high between the Dog the Bounty Hunter stars in recent months. In large part, it seemed that this was due to Duane’s relationship with Moon Angell, Beth’s former personal assistant.

In fact, Lyssa was arrested in Hawaii not long ago and family tensions were reportedly an underlying catalyst for the incident. Duane had seemingly proposed to Moon during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, but he has since insisted that things never turned romantic between them.

About a month ago, Moon moved out of Duane’s house and it seems that this may have opened the door for him to smooth things over with his family. After saying mostly in Colorado for the past few months after Beth’s death, Duane is back in Hawaii and sharing updates with his fans.

Duane noted that he and Lyssa had spent time at Habilitat Hawaii, a long-term addiction treatment and vocational training program located on the island of Oahu. The Habilitat group shared some photos from Duane’s visit on their Instagram page as well and it seems that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star spoke and shared his story with everybody during his visit.

In addition to having Lyssa and her daughter by his side, Duane embraced his daughter Cecily and grandson Dakota during the visit as well. Despite the difficult moments the Chapman has navigated over the past few months after Beth’s death, it looks like they were all very happy to be together again.

“Feels so good to see my Dad and be reminded that love is unconditional and transcendent. #CrazyAsAChapman Family,” Lyssa wrote as a caption on a photo she shared on Instagram.

According to KITV, Duane has packed up the home he had shared with Beth in Hawaii. He then donated a number of items to Habilitat and that was part of what he was doing during his visit there on Wednesday night. Apparently, the facility now has an expanded gym area thanks to the donations from Duane.

Duane has made no secret of the fact he has struggled greatly since Beth’s death. Based on these latest updates, it seems that he is feeling ready to forge forward, at least to a degree. Despite the drama that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star has encountered with Lyssa and other family members these past few months, it now appears that they all are embracing the chance to reunite and try to put their differences behind them.