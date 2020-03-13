Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Chiseled Figure In Pink Sports Bra And Matching Leggings For New Videos

Bulgarian model Yanita Yancheva added some fitness inspiration to her Instagram page on Tuesday when she posted a video series in which she trained her upper body. Rocking a blush pink sports bra and matching leggings, the blond beauty started the workout with a series of overhead dumbbell shoulder presses. In the second clip, she added a longsleeved pink crop top to the outfit to perform a set of rope pulldowns at a cable machine. The top disappeared in the third clip when she transitioned into doing some reverse flys with the same weights that she used in the first video. Yanita returned to the cable machine in the last clip though for another set of pulldowns at the cable machine.

In the caption, Yanita shared that these were her favorite exercises for the upper body and encouraged fans to save the video.

The post has accumulated more than 12,000 likes on Instagram thus far and in the comments section, fans showered her with praise.

“These exercises are amazing,” one person wrote. “My favorite exercise is still classic push-ups.” Yanita saw the comment and responded with a flexed bicep emoji.

“Simply beautiful,” a second fan wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Exactly defining the meaning of beauty @yanitayancheva,” a third person added.

“Great..good going..keep it up and do more well,” a fourth wrote.

Yanita also received compliments about her outfit and some fans filled their comments with lots of expressive emoji. While she didn’t respond to any questions about her flattering workout attire in the comments section, she did so under a previous Instagram video of her working out in the same clothes. In her reply to one of the questions, she said that she had been wearing clothes by her activewear brand Body Engineers. But unfortunately for anyone wanting to copy her style, the line is currently on hiatus, so their items aren’t available for purchase from their website right now.

Yanita showed off the results of her dedication to physical fitness in a previous photo in which she rocked a plunging black crop top and matching shorts. The top revealed a large swath of her toned midsection and her pose showcased her sculpted legs. The model smiled broadly in the photo which coalesced with the happy sentiment of her caption.

“Laughter is an instant vacation,” she wrote before adding a heart emoji to the caption. “Laugh when you can, apologize when you should, let go of what you can’t change.”