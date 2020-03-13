Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Chiseled Figure In Pink Sports Bra And Matching Leggings For New Videos

Bulgarian model Yanita Yancheva added some fitness inspiration to her Instagram page on Tuesday when she posted a video series in which she trained her upper body. Rocking a blush pink longsleeved crop top and matching leggings, the blond beauty started the workout with a series of overhead dumbbell shoulder presses. in the second clip, she added a longsleeved pink crop top to the outfit to perform a series of rope pulldowns at a cable machine. The top disappeared in the third clip when she transitioned into doing some reverse flys with the same weights that she used in the first video. Yanita returned to the cable machine in the last video for another set of pulldowns at the cable machine.

In the caption, Yanita shared that these were her favorite exercises for the upper body and encouraged fans to save the video.

The post has accumulated more than 12,000 likes on Instagram thus far and in the comments section, fans showered her with praise.

“These exercises are amazing,” one person wrote. “My favorite exercise is still classic push-ups.” Yanita saw the comment and responded with a flexed bicep emoji.

“Simply beautiful,” a second fan wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Exactly defining the meaning of beauty @yanitayancheva,” a third person added.

“Great..good going..keep it up and do more well,” a fourth wrote.

Yanita also received compliments about her outfit and some fans filled their comments with lots of expressive emoji.

Based on a scan of Yanita’s previous videos, this recent clip appears to be from a past workout session. In a post from 6 days ago, she wore the same outfit for a circuit that included Romanian deadlift with barbells, squats at a hack squat machine, squat with elevated heels, sissy squat with a weight plate, cable glute kickbacks.

The post has been liked more than 30,000 times so far and over 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans offered her feedback that was just as positive as the responses under her most recent post. Some commenters also asked her about the source of her workout attire. Yanita replied to one of the commenters and said that the sports bra, leggings and crop top were from activewear brand Body Engineers. Unfortunately for anyone who wants to copy her style, the brand is currently on hiatus, so their products aren’t available for sale on their website.