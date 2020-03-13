Jordyn Woods Soaks Up The Sun In Abu Dhabi While Wearing Bright Green Two-Piece On Instagram

Jordyn Woods is soaking up every bit of Abu Dhabi that she can before she heads home, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post. The social media star shared a few stunning snapshots of her vacation on her feed on Friday, some of which showed her rocking tiny swimwear as she played in the ocean.

Jordyn included photos of herself on the beach and in the water, as well as one image of a hammock tied to two palm trees. The breathtakingly blue waters rolled onto the shore in gentle waves as Jordyn posed with a wooden swing set in the ocean. In the distance, what looked to be an island could be seen. The sun shined down on the SECNDNTURE founder and bounced off her glowing skin as she rocked a neon green two-piece and linen pants.

Jordyn’s look included a thin, sports bra-style bikini top with a low-cut neckline that just barely contained her busty chest. The model’s ample cleavage spilled out at the center and looked dangerously close to giving the model a wardrobe malfunction.

Jordyn’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, high-waisted green bottom, which was mostly submerged in the water. When she stood in the sand, Jordyn covered the bikini bottom with a pair of high-waisted, tan-colored linen cargo pants. The elastic waistband hugged her tiny hourglass figure, while her round booty was emphasized by the tight-fitting fabric around her legs.

Jordyn went for an all-natural look with no accessories or makeup, though she hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. She wore her long, black hair up in a tight bun on the top of her head.

The first image showed Jordyn floating in the water in front of the swing set. She stood up tall, arching her back to further emphasize her figure. In the second shot, she leaned over onto the swing, which pushed her cleavage out of the top. Another image showed Jordyn standing beside a tent in the sand with her back to the camera, giving fans a view of her pert derriere. She lifted her arms above her head and looked out to the water.

Jordyn’s post garnered more than 81,000 likes and just over 240 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“A goddess for sure,” one fan said.

“You look so peaceful,” another user added.

Jordyn’s fans go wild for anything the model posts, whether it be vacation photos or snapshots of her everyday life. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to show off her workout routine, which her followers loved.