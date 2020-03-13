Dua Lipa Flaunts Perfect Figure In Yellow Bodysuit As She Poses On A Bike

British bombshell Dua Lipa stunned fans around the world after she posted a smoking-hot photo of herself that displayed her perfect figure on Friday, March 13. The beauty shared the snapshot with her 40.4 million followers on her Instagram account, as it quickly demanded attention from hundreds of thousands of her followers.

The 24-year-old singer, who is of Albanian descent, was photographed in front of a pink background in a sultry pose as she sat on top a partly-unassembled blue bicycle.

The “Don’t Start Now” hit-maker looked glamorous as she shared a pout with the camera and rocked a full face of makeup that utilized bronze and nude shades. Dua’s long multicolored locks were styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle that showed off both of the contrasting black and blond tones. The stunner exuded a provocative vibe as she leaned forward on the bicycle and propped out her curvy backside while she sported a yellow bodysuit.

The bodysuit, which featured Brazilian-style cut briefs, left little to the imagination as it hugged the model’s body and showed off her toned figure. The revealing garment is from Dua’s newest line of merchandise that is meant to promote her latest hit single, “Physical,” which it clearly did as the song’s title was imprinted in the middle of the garment in bold pink capital letters four times.

Dua matched the bodysuit with a pair of yellow socks that also featured the hit single’s title on them. She finished the look off with a pair of black and white Nike athletic trainers that were a bit chunky. The sneakers were also soothing to the eye as the vibrant yellow of Dua’s outfit consumed much of the shot.

In the post’s caption, the songstress directed her fans to her website should they wish to purchase the promotional gear. Meanwhile, the snapshot was met with an overwhelming amount of support from fans as it accumulated more than 790,000 likes in the first hour of going live. Additionally, thousands of comments were left by fans who offered the beauty praise.

“Beautiful photo, Dua,” one user commented.

“You are so hot,” a second user added.

“I love you,” a third fan chimed in.

“You are a queen,” a fourth admirer wrote.

The chart-topper has shared several sizzling snapshots with her millions of fans this past week. On March 9, Dua livened up her followers’ feed with a series of photos of herself in a colorful two-piece crop top and mini-skirt at a roller rink, emitting major 90s vibes, per The Inquisitr. The post amassed more than 1.3 million likes.