Jasmine Sanders Rocks Tie-Dye Bikini In Cabo San Lucas

Sports Illustrated model Jasmine Sanders looked like a goddess in her latest Instagram update, which saw her looking smoking hot in a sexy tie-dye bikini. The beauty uploaded a couple of snapshots that saw her enjoying warmer temperatures on the beach.

Jasmine’s two-piece swimsuit was pink and blue. The top was a thin bandeau-style that stretched across her breasts, leaving much of her chest exposed. The top tied in the middle, calling even to attention to her cleavage. The strings on the bottoms were tied around her hips, drawing the eye to her slim waistline.

The photo’s captured her somewhere on the beach in Cabo San Lucas. Small sections of the ocean could be seen in the images, but the pictures were mostly about Jasmine’s fit physique.

One snap saw her standing on a wooden walkway. She held a red and white striped towel behind her above her head. She stood with one leg crossed in front of the other, accentuating her curvy hips and hourglass shape. Her smooth, bronze skin looked flawless in the outside light. She sported a reflective pair of aviator sunglasses as she looked at the camera. She smiled as her wet hair fell in curls around her face.

The second picture caught the stunner from a close angle, showing drops of water on her bare skin as she posed for the camera. She stood with her back arched and one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her hip and flat abs. Her shapely shoulders and arms were also prominent. She held her hands in her wet hair as she looked down. The beauty let her natural beauty shine though and wore very little makeup.

In the caption, the model made a comment about snacks during the coronavirus crisis. Her fans seemed to be more concerned with how she looked in the images than they did anything else.

“And God make the woman,” commented on Instagram user.

“Showing off those beautiful curves today gorgeous,” commented a second admirer, along with several rose emoji.

“A snack message from a snack, joke a third follower, who added a sad face with a heart-eye faces.

“Gorgeous,” wrote a third fan with a red heart.

Jasmine seems to enjoy sharing her life with her followers with snapshots that show her with family to behind-the-scenes snapshots from some of her photoshoots. Of course, she also delights them with sultry images that showcase her figure in skimpy bikinis.