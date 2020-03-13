Nebraska Football: Big Ten Orders Halt To All Practices, Athletic Activities Until April

Nebraska football’s Spring Game was already in question thanks to the number of college activities canceled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. While all basketball and baseball games were canceled earlier this week, whether or not individual schools still wanted to hold practices had been up to the programs. That’s no longer the case.

The Big Ten conference announced on Friday morning it was ordering all teams under its purview to halt all team activities. This means Nebraska’s spring practices are also on hold.

First posted by Robin Washut on Twitter, the hold is currently set to last a couple of weeks and set to end on April 6. The conference added it will be looking at how things are changing over the next few weeks to determine when exactly activities can resume.

If Nebraska cannot hold any kind of practice until next month, it stands to reason the Huskers’ Spring Game will be pushed back at the very least. Further complicating matters is the fact UNL’s classes are all going online when students “return” from spring break after March 30th. Of course, there is a bit of a bright spot in that Nebraska is not closing its campus, as some other universities have done.

While the stated reason for leaving the campus open is so any students who cannot go home during this time, will still have somewhere to go. A nice side effect is that Nebraska football can still pick up where it left off should the epidemic start to wane and the halt lifted.

The same can’t be said for the Nebraska baseball team, whose season is over. The Big Ten’s announcement on Thursday that all competitions were canceled still stands. That means even if state and local officials give the ok to return to “normal” life the college baseball and basketball seasons won’t resume.

Nebraska has previously said it was looking at whether or not to cancel the Spring Game. Most around the program thought the eventual answer was “yes.” It’s possible the Big Ten taking the decision out of the school’s hands for a few weeks could actually keep the game alive.

Should the Big Ten announce it’s lifting the order on April 6, there will still be plenty of time for Nebraska football to go back to work. This week was, after all the first week of spring practices. Things hadn’t ramped up all that much. Whether the Big Ten just killed this year’s Spring Game or gave it new life will be known in the coming weeks.