Donald Trump Administration May Suspend Student Loan Payments During Coronavirus Pandemic

On Friday, the Trump administration announced that it may temporarily suspend student loan payments in order to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. As Politico reports, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin spoke with reporters about an upcoming plan to boost the volatile economy.

A report from CNBC asked Mnuchin about the possibility of suspending student loan payments for three months.

“That’s on our list of 50 different items we’re bringing to the president for a decision,” he replied. “That’ll be something we’re looking at.”

Student loans are something on the minds of policymakers as the economy has taken a hit as COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has taken hold within the United States.

“We’re working with our interagency partners on the best approach to the student loan portfolio during this time,” said Education Department spokesperson Liz Hill.

Senate Democrats also attempted to tackle student loans in an economic package concept that they created earlier this week. In it, they listed federal student loan payments on the list of things they’d like to be included.

Mnuchin was light on specifics during the press conference, and it wasn’t clear if the plan would require Congressional cooperation or if Trump would use the power of his office to explore economic relief.

Right now, of the $1.5 trillion portfolio that the federal government has – owed by over 40 million Americans – borrowers can defer payments if they encounter economic hardship. However, interest can still add up during the deferment. It wasn’t clear if Trump’s package would pause interest.

The Trump administration has been scrambling to calm markets and stimulate the economy to prevent a downturn even as the virus stokes fears around the country. The stock market experienced its worse drop in over 30 years on Thursday, though the market rallied somewhat on Friday.

Meanwhile, many schools across the country have halted classes or moved online, and earnings are threatened after many businesses, such as Disneyland, sports franchises, and Broadway plays, have halted temporarily to prevent large crowds from gathering in one place.

Trump gave a speech on Wednesday aimed at easing fears over the virus, though it was met with confusion and concerns after the president announced that all travel from Europe would be banned for 30 days. It was later clarified that the ban wouldn’t apply to American citizens or their immediate family. He also said that trade would be halted, though this was later clarified to be inaccurate as well.