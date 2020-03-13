Polina Malinovskaya Rocks Sexy Leopard Top, Asks Fans Who Wants To Have Lunch In Puerto Rico

Polina Malinovskaya took to her popular Instagram page to share a sexy shot while clad in a leopard top. The Russian bombshell has been sharing a ton of hot photos on her feed in recent weeks, most recently one where flaunted a glimpse of her taut tummy while exploring some traveling options for lunch. In the brand new update, the smokeshow shared not just one but two new photos.

In the first image in the series, Polina leaned on a black marble table, looking into the camera with a serious look on her face. She kept things simple, parting her long, blond locks in the middle and wearing them down and straight. She appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup in the shot with just a little hint of blush and lipgloss.

Polina was only photographed from the waist to the top of her head and a hint of her taut tummy was on display. To complete the hot look, she wore a revealing leopard print top that draped off of her shoulders and had long sleeves. The second image in the series showed the modeling sporting the same outfit but that time, she showed off her bronzed shoulders as well. In the caption of the update, she mentioned the cheap airline prices and asked who wanted to jet off to Puerto Rico for lunch.

The post has only been live on her page for a day but it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 80,000 likes in addition to well over 290 comments. Some social media users took to the shot to rave over Polina’s gorgeous figure while the majority of other fans shared that they were eager to take a trip with the model. A few more simply flooded the comments section with emoji instead of words.

“Absolutely stunning looking as ever,” one follower raved in addition to a few heart-eye emoji tied to the end of their comment.

“My brain just made the happy chemicals,” a second fan added along with a series of heart emoji.

“Beautiful eyes. That’s not taking anything away from the rest of you, it’s just that they are strikingly beautiful. Hope that’s ok,” one more gushed.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the blond beauty sizzled in another hot look, that time lingerie. In the hot snapshot, she flaunted her flawless figure in a tight blue one-piece that featured sheer material throughout, showing off her skin underneath. That photo also attracted a ton of attention for the beauty.