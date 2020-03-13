Genesis Lopez Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bikini

The model sizzled in her tiny two piece.

On Friday, March 13, American fitness model Genesis Lopez delighted fans by uploading a particularly cheeky picture on Instagram.

The provocative photo shows the 26-year-old striking a seductive pose in a white-walled room. She faced away from the camera, as she stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. Genesis turned her head and lowered her gaze, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The Instagram star flaunted her fit physique in a teal bandeau bikini from the clothing brand, Bare Swimwear. The tiny two piece left little to the imagination. The cheeky bikini bottoms put the model’s pert derriere and sculpted hips on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her ample cleavage. Genesis decided to not wear any accessories, seemingly in order to not detract attention away for the skimpy swimwear.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in a deep middle part and wore a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured sculpted eyebrows and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to her toned bottom. She also provided additional advertisement for Bare Swimwear by tagging the company.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 50,000 likes since it was shared. Quite a few of the model’s admirers were also quick to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“The most beautiful and lovely and sexy and attractive girl in the world,” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful girl with [a] perfect figure,” added a different devotee.

“You’re always so lovely @genesislopezofficial,” said another Instagram user.

“Wow wow wow you are an absolutely and amazingly beautiful goddess, so dazzlingly [sexy], quite an amazing sculpture of a woman,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Genesis has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy photos that sometimes push the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, the digital influencer drove fans wild by sharing a suggestive snap, in which she wore a purple string bikini. That post, however, has since been removed from Instagram.