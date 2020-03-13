Candice Swanepoel Stuns In A Green Bikini: ‘Curve Appeal’

The longtime Victoria's Secret Angel sat back and showed some skin in a skimpy green bikini.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel seriously sizzled in a new Instagram photo which showed her as she flashed some serious skin in a stylish green checkered print bikini. The lingerie model wowed in the snap, which was shared to the official Instagram account of her own swimwear brand Tropic of C on March 13.

The beauty leaned back on her arms in the photo as she caught some rays in her two-piece.

The South African supermodel closed her eyes as she tilted her head up towards the sunshine while resting on a light green stool during what appeared to be a trip to the beach. Her long blond hair was down and flowed down her back.

As Candice posed on the sand in her two-piece, she wrapped a short-sleeved green leaf print coverup around her shoulders, which began to fall off her left side as she struck her pose.

As for the beauty’s bikini look, she slipped into a balconette style top with small underwired cups which plunged pretty low on her chest to reveal her tanned décolletage and plenty of her toned middle.

Her seriously slim waist was also showed off by the matching bikini bottoms that were pulled up on either side of her hips for a high-waisted look that made her tanned legs look extra long.

Candice accessorized her swimwear with a stack of metallic bangles that stretched up her right wrist as well as a chunky, solid white and gold necklace that was fastened around her neck. She also sported large gold hoop earrings in her ears.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that the brand’s popular curve bottoms are now available in the tiny checkered green print.

Impressed fans left plenty of messages in the comments section after seeing the latest bikini snap from the VS Angel of a decade.

“Love this color and print,” one person wrote alongside an eye heart emoji.

Another Instagram user commented that Candice — who recently wowed in a skimpy black bikini in another sizzling social media snap — is “so naturally pretty.”

“Woooow amazing green mermaid,” a third comment read with five eye heart emoji.

A fourth person called the lingerie model a “True Goddess,” with a fire and eye heart emoji.

The skimpy green look follows another recent photo posted by Tropic of C that showed the gorgeous mom of two as she showed off her fiery side in a red bikini look earlier this week.

That photo featured Candice as she stood up and posed in the sun while she put her flawless body on show in another balconette top and skimpy bottoms.