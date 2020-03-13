Jared Kushner’s Relative Is Helping Him Research Coronavirus Using Facebook Opinions, Report Says

A doctor and distant family member of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is soliciting advice for handling the coronavirus and passing the information to the 39-year-old investor, Politico reported. According to the report, Kurt Kloss, whose daughter is married to Kushner’s brother, posted a message to Facebook just before midnight on Wednesday and asked for any information that could help fight COVID-19 from other emergency room physicians.

“I have direct channel to person now in charge at White House,” Kloss wrote in the Facebook group, EM Docs, which has almost 22,000 members from around the world.

In the group, which allegedly requires members to provide their credentials in order to join, Kloss revealed that Kushner had personally asked him for advice on how to deal with coronavirus.

“If you were in charge of federal response to the pandemic, what would your recommendation be,” Kloss wrote, per The Independent. “Please only serious responses.”

According to Politico, the Facebook campaign is a sign of just how much Trump’s team is “scrambling for solutions” in the face of the outbreak.

“It is now expected to consume the final year of Trump’s first term and threaten his campaign for a second term,” the report reads.

Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett recently noted the inconsistency in the messaging of who is heading the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, which was echoed in the Politico report. The publication notes that Kushner’s father-in-law, Donald Trump, appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the COVID-19 task force. But in recent days, Politico notes that two people familiar with the situation claimed Kushner has allegedly taken on a more “active role.”

Kushner has reportedly attended several coronavirus meetings alongside his father-in-law.

“He is also talking to people about whether Trump should declare an emergency, bringing in the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate and unleashing billions of dollars for struggling states,” the Politico report claimed.

According to a White House official, Kushner is “involved” in the administration’s response to the coronavirus but not “in charge” of research on the virus.

Kushner was previously tasked by Trump to handle Middle East relations. According to The Independent, Trump will later met with Kushner and speak about his coronavirus findings, after which the president will make a decision about whether to declare a national emergency for the crisis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently labeled the coronavirus a pandemic. Despite this designation, Trump has been hesitant to raise the alarm and reportedly slowed testing because he believed higher numbers might harm his chances of re-election.