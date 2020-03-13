Molly Eskam Bares Cleavage In Floral-Print Bustier: ‘Not Your Barbie Girl’

YouTuber and Instagram sensation Molly Eskam is daring when it comes to flaunting her killer physique, and her latest social media update is no different. In the most recent snapshot she shared with her 1.4 million followers, the 21-year-old model rocked a skimpy lingerie set that put her decolletage on display.

In the brand new upload, Molly could be seen inside a bathroom, seemingly inside a hotel room somewhere in San Diego, California. She rocked white lingerie set with tiny floral prints. The bustier had a low-cut neckline that showed off ample cleavage and showcased her toned shoulders and arms.

The California-based model wore matching undies that had a small cut-out detail in the front, as well as a waistband that was made out of lace panels. It featured high leg cuts that accentuated her slender hips and trim waist.

In the snap, Molly sat on the edge of the bathtub with her right leg up as she angled her body to the side and leaned on the surface with her left hand as support. She looked straight into the camera and gave a sultry gaze. The light coming in from the windows made her flawless skin slow.

The bombshell wore her platinum blond tresses parted in the middle and styled straight with loose waves at the ends. She sported a full face of makeup for the photoshoot. The application consisted of a light beige foundation, defined eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, and thick, faux lashes with mascara. She contoured her face, added some blush, and applied a nude-colored lipstick, lined with a brown lip liner on her full lips.

In the caption, Molly wrote a line from Ava Max’s song “Not Your Barbie Girl.” She also tagged Play Mode Photography, a San Diego-based photographer, in both the post and photo.

The latest upload gained more than 93,000 likes and over half a thousand comments within the first 14 hours of being live on the social media platform. Molly’s followers flocked the comments section and wrote gushing messages, with most of them complimenting her amazing figure. Some of her fans opted to drop a mix of emoji as an expression of their admiration.

“You look like an actual Barbie doll,” one follower commented on the post.

“You’re so beautiful, Molly. You are the most attractive person,” an admirer gushed, adding several emoji at the end of the comment.

“Omg, you are so perfect. I love your lingerie! You are the most beautiful woman in the world, and you inspire me,” a third Instagram user added.