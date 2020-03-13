Bella Thorne Slays In Teal Halter-Neck Mini Dress That Matches Her Colorful Tresses

Singer and actress Bella Thorne shared a smoking hot double Instagram update with her 22.5 million Instagram followers in which she flaunted her curves in a revealing teal mini dress.

In the first snap in the update, Bella posed in front of a vintage blue car with bare tree branches visible behind her. She rocked a halter-neck gown in a vibrant shade of teal that matched the teal strands framing her face. The look had a plunging neckline that revealed an extra bit of skin, although Bella’s cleavage wasn’t on full display. Her slim shoulders were also visible in the look, and she placed one hand on the edge of the car while the other hung by her side.

The dress featured a column of delicate buttons going down one side, ending right at her thigh. The hem of the dress barely grazed mid-thigh, showing off plenty of her toned legs, and the dress also had a small slit that exposed an extra few inches of skin.

Her beauty look in the shot was simple, with a slight red tint added to her plump pout and minimal makeup otherwise. Her locks appeared to be pulled back from her face, with just the colorful strands hanging out.

In the second snap in the update, Bella focused on her lower body. She shared a shot that was cropped just above her hips so that her legs were the only thing in the shot. The mini dress showed off her lean legs, and she kept the look casual by pairing the glamorous dress with calf-height olive green socks and a pair of worn black Converse sneakers. More of the vintage car was also visible in the picture.

Bella’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot snaps, and the post received over 660,800 likes within just 20 hours. The post also racked up 1,943 comments in the same time span, as many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Is it legal to look this hot?” one fan questioned cheekily.

“Holy cow I think I’m in love,” another follower added.

“Matching dress with hair wow,” one fan commented, following the remark with a teal dress emoji and a blue heart emoji.

“You look amazing as always omggg,” another fan said.

Bella debuted the vibrant blue highlights in her silky tresses just last month, as The Inquisitr reported. She shared a selfie in which she rocked a green halter-style crop top and yellow pants as she showcased her colorful strands.