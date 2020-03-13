UFC Will Continue To Hold Events While Coronavirus Spreads, On Donald Trump’s Advice

'I talked to the president and the vice president of the United States today about this,' said UFC president Dana White.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will continue to hold its scheduled events, even as other sports leagues have suspended their seasons, Yahoo Sports reports. It appears that the league’s boss made the decision after talking things over with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Across the world, sports leagues are either canceling or postponing their seasons, or holding games inside arenas without spectators. Here in the United States, four major sports leagues that would otherwise be holding games right now — the NHL, MLB, NBA and MLS — have all suspended their seasons until further notice. Similarly, the NCAA has canceled the hugely-popular March Madness college basketball tournament.

However, on Thursday night, UFC boss Dana White stopped by ESPN’s SportsCenter to confirm that, in his league, it’s business as usual, albeit with some small exceptions.

For example, Saturday’s UFC Brasilia event in Brazil will take place in a building without spectators, but that’s not a UFC decision, but rather, one of the local government, which is ordering sporting events to take place in empty arenas. Other UFC events will be moved to the 1,500-seat Apex facility in Las Vegas, assuming neither Las Vegas nor Nevada shuts down sporting events.

UFC London will proceed “as planned,” according to White — again, unless the local government deems otherwise.

Further, it appears that White’s decisions about the short-term future of his league were informed by none other than Donald Trump himself.

UFC President @danawhite joined @SportsCenter to confirm reports that #UFCBrasilia will take place in an empty arena with only “the staff that’s running event." He added that #UFCLondon "will proceed as planned" and #UFCColumbus be moved to the UFC Apex facility. pic.twitter.com/IqjcvWdXEO — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 13, 2020

“I talked to the president and the vice president of the United States today about this… Everybody is panicking, and instead of panicking, we’re actually getting out there and working with doctors and health officials and the government to figure out how we keep the sport safe and how we can continue to put on events,” White said.

The Trump administration has been accused of downplaying the severity of coronavirus, according to Business Insider, including even calling it a “hoax.”

White, for his part, is known to have close ties to Trump, and has been known to appear at Trump-sponsored events. Trump, similarly, has been spotted at UFC events.

Another sports league has also taken Trump’s lead in how to handle upcoming events. The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) has announced that upcoming events will go on, albeit without spectators. The organization’s commissioner, Jay Monahan, said that he met with Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis before making that decision, according to The Golf Channel.

“For the time being, this decision allows the PGA Tour, our fans and constituents to plan, prepare and respond as events develop,” Monahan said.