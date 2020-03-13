Donald Trump And Stephen Miller Reportedly Removed ‘Love And Prayers’ To Coronavirus Victims From Speech

Donald Trump made a speech on Wednesday to help calm fears in the U.S. over the rapidly spreading coronavirus. While the speech was derided by critics as dishonest and confusing, Bloomberg News reports that behind the scenes, there was an intense battle over what to say to the world. In the end, Trump and senior adviser Stephen Miller decided not to wish those suffering from the virus love and prayers.

Trump met with his top advisers, including Miller and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, to draft the speech aimed at calming the skittish stock markets and alleviating fears among citizens. As Bloomberg reports, at the last minute, the other individuals left the room and Trump and Miller began editing the speech, which had been drafted in just 10 minutes.

“Among the changes they made: deleting a sentence where Trump said he and Melania were sending their prayers and love to people suffering from the illness,” the report says.

Trump and Miller drafted the speech as what one aide called a crucial element in Trump rescuing his re-election chances.

Reportedly, Trump “dispatched some of the advisers into the nearby Cabinet Room and told them to come back with a plan they could all stand behind, said two of the people, who like others asked for anonymity to describe internal deliberations,” Bloomberg reports. “When they returned with almost everyone endorsing the travel restrictions, Trump agreed to do a prime-time address to tell the nation.”

During the speech, Trump announced a 30-day travel ban on all travel from Europe. He stated that trade would be cut off from the area, though it was later clarified that the ban wouldn’t apply to American citizens, their immediate family, or to trade, though not before confusion and panic among Americans in the European Union.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump also exempted the United Kingdom and Ireland, though he didn’t state why the two countries were not part of the ban, given that they have more cases of coronavirus than some countries that were included. Some critics argue that Trump’s struggling golf courses in the area may have factored into the decision.

Trump also said that health insurance providers had agreed to pay for testing and treatment for anyone impacted by the coronavirus. This was also not factual and quickly denied by the insurance industry.

Trump had originally promised to deliver the speech on Tuesday, but eventually issued it on Wednesday, a day late. After the speech, the markets continued to drop and there were multiple questions left after he made statements that were unclear. Others criticized the speech for spreading misinformation and falsehoods.