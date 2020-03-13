Suzy Cortez Shows Off Bum In Lilac Thong: ‘Good Morning My Dear’

Suzy Cortez took to social media to share a sexy shot while clad in a tiny little thong. The model, who has been named “Miss BumBum” by her fans is famous for showing off her backside, which is exactly what she did a scandalous new photo that was added to her colorful feed.

In the stunning new snapshot, the model appeared front and center, looking directly into the camera lens. She laid on her stomach on a bed that had a beautiful cream colored headboard and matching pillows. Cortez appeared to wear her long, dark locks slicked back in a low ponytail while also rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. To add a sparkle to the look, she rocked a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Cortez left little to the imagination while clad in a tiny black crop top that hit at her upper back, showcasing her toned figure. The bombshell added a skimpy lilac thong to the ensemble and her toned and tanned booty took center stage. Also visible in the image was the tattoo just above her booty though most of it was covered by her panties. In the caption of the update, she wished her followers a good morning while plugging her website.

Since the post went live less than an hour ago, Cortez has earned a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 8,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some of the social media star’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her backside. Most of the comments came in Spanish with only about a handful or so in English.

“Good morning beautiful,” one follower wrote, adding a series of flame and heart emoji.

“You are super beautiful, you are wonderful, I love you so much,” a second fan raved.

“I would like to meet you in person,” one more commented along with a smiley face and black heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Cortez sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time one that was just as sexy. For the photo op, she posed seductively in bed, spreading her legs to expose her white panties. Cortez paired the look with a tiny top that tied in the middle and flaunted her toned, tanned abs while going braless underneath the outfit. Like her current share, that one attracted a ton of attention.