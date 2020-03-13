‘The Bachelor’ Peter Weber Deletes Most Show-Related Photos From Instagram After Split With Madison Prewett

Peter Weber maintained a positive attitude while he was The Bachelor for ABC these past few months, but it looks like he has decided he’s over it. In the wake of announcing that he wouldn’t be pursuing a relationship with Madison Prewettt after all, Peter has wiped away most signs of his Bachelor experience from his Instagram page.

The Bachelor fans watched a fairly painful, intense finale on Tuesday night where Peter reunited with Madison and faced some intense criticism from his mother Barb. As the After the Final Rose special ended, Peter and Madison had seemingly indicated an interest in seeing where their relationship might go while taking things a day at a time.

That plan changed late Thursday night when both Peter and Madison shared via their Instagram pages that they were headed their separate ways.

In addition to sharing his post detailing this, Peter has also done some major clean-up on his Instagram page. Those fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette who have been following Peter for a while know that he posted plenty of show-related photos during his experiences over the past year. Now, however, many of those are gone.

At the moment, there are still a handful of posts that go back to Peter’s time on The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown. One shows him with Hannah heading into his hometown date during her season. Another shows him at the finale as she made her confession about just how frisky they had gotten during their windmill overnight date.

Peter’s Instagram page also still shows a photo showing him meeting Hannah during the first night of filming for The Bachelorette. Another remaining post with Hannah includes a trio of photos from a Bachelorette group date that he shared around the time the season premiered last May.

For the moment, Peter may not be harboring any negative feelings about his experience on The Bachelorette. However, it looks like he’s anxious to put The Bachelor behind him. Numerous posts that showed him with Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, and other bachelorettes from his season are now gone.

What remains now are primarily photos taking during his time as The Bachelor that show him with his parents, host Chris Harrison, or solo in promotional shots and videos. There are still a few Instagram posts that contain multiple photos where the initial picture is just of Peter. In several of those posts, however, the subsequent pictures do still include some of his ladies from The Bachelor.

Those multi-photo posts do still contain a few glimpses of Hannah Ann, Madison, Kelsey Weier, Victoria Fuller, Kelley Flanagan, and Natasha Parker. Overall, however, it’s quite clear that Peter is ready to put all of that in his past and look forward.

What comes next for Peter after this tough run as The Bachelor? At this point, it looks as if he may lay low for the moment and regroup.

Host Chris Harrison did share earlier this week that he’s been in touch with Peter, and he’s struggling. Now that The Bachelor star has called things off with Madison, however, he surely has his family’s full support again and he’ll probably lean heavily on them as he moves forward.