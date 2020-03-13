Tom Brady Rumors Regarding Las Vegas Raiders Ramped Up After Ed Reed Tweet

Round and round we go and where Tom Brady stops, nobody knows. The most highly sought after potential free agent in the NFL has seemingly daily rumors around just what team he’ll eventually sign with. Still technically a member of the New England Patriots – for another five days anyway – there are few analysts who believe he’ll still be there when the league’s new year kicks off.

The rumor mill started churning hard again earlier this week when former Baltimore Ravens and longtime friend of Tom Brady, Ed Reed posted what many thought was a hint; on Twitter. Short but sweet, Reed posted, “#Raidernation Brady I’m just saying.” He included a number of “thinking” emojis.

The tweet got plenty of Las Vegas Raiders and Patriots fans fired up, as there have been rumors Brady could end up in Vegas almost since the end of the Super Bowl. Yahoo Sports also points out that Reed is no fan of current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Anyone who got excited about the Brady tweet apparently shouldn’t have though. One user tried to credit Reed as having some inside knowledge, posting on Twitter, “If Ed Reed is saying Tom to Vegas, I believe it! Remember that greeting in the tunnel? Pretty sure they’re… friends?”

"They know you're my Kryptonite!"- @TomBrady to Ed Reed pic.twitter.com/CF3yfLCXVD — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 4, 2019

Reed fired back quickly with, “I didn’t say that.” It turns out the Hall-of-Fame safety was simply rooting for Tom Brady to go to the Raiders just like plenty of Las Vegas fans are doing. The reactions to his tweet show just how ramped up people are to know where the Patriots quarterback will end up.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

The answer to that question appears to be a mystery to almost everyone. The Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, San Diego Chargers and Raiders have been the teams mentioned most often in whispers around the league. A new team appeared in the most recent rumors as the Tampa Bay Bucs are looking for a new quarterback.

The market for Tom Brady is certainly strong. There are more than a few people who believe he will set the market for other quarterbacks looking for new contracts. It’s also assumed he could start a game of musical chairs at his position. Some of that impact will be lessened if he decides to stick with the Patriots.

It’s also not yet known what effect the global coronavirus pandemic is going to have on the NFL’s free agency period. So far, the league has said it doesn’t plan on making adjustments. Whether that remains the case should be known soon, considering how fast this kind of stuff has changed this week.