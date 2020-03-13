Serena Williams Looks Glamorous & Gorgeous In Stunning Instagram Video

Tennis superstar Serena Williams stunned her 12.2 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a video that showcased her gorgeous face as she got all glammed up.

The video was a close-up of Serena’s face, so not much of her background was visible. Serena’s brunette locks were parted on the side and slicked back into a low bun or ponytail. The frame of the shot was cropped right at Serena’s collar bone, so not much of her ensemble was visible, just one thick white strap that stretched over her shoulder.

Some ambient noise was audible as individuals chattered in the background, but Serena didn’t say anything as her makeup artist got to work on her stunning face. The tennis star had her eyebrows perfectly groomed and filled out to frame her eyes. Her eyeshadow look was subtle yet seductive, with neutral tones and a slight smoky eye. She also appeared to have false eyelashes on, or extensions of some kind, as her lashes fluttered. Eyeliner completed her eye look, accentuating her gorgeous gaze.

She paired the slightly bolder eyeshadow and lashes with nude lips that had a hint of gloss, and her skin looked flawless. The makeup artist was in the process of contouring and highlighting Serena’s nose in the video clip, and the beauty sat silently as the process unfolded. At one point, she pursed her lips slightly at the camera.

Serena paired the simple video with a caption that filled her followers in on her plans for the next few weeks.

The tennis star’s followers absolutely loved the video update, even if it just involved a moment of her getting her makeup done. The post received over 255,600 likes within just one hour, and many of her fans took to the comments section to leave their thoughts, as the post also racked up 1,295 comments in the same time span.

“Ugh, that bone structure just superior,” one fan commented.

“You’re an amazing woman,” another fan added, followed by a heart emoji.

“You give us great hope for the human race! I am too grateful for you!!!!!” another follower said.

“Gorgeous! Have fun staying home!” one fan added.

In addition to her prowess on the tennis court, Serena is a bit of a fashionista who has her very own clothing brand, Serena. The stunner often models her pieces herself on the brand’s Instagram page, and recently, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a shot in which she rocked a little black dress. Serena wore the dress alongside another model, and in the caption the brand told fans to “meet your new favorite LBD.”