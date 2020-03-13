Vanessa Hudgens Soaks Up The Sun With Her Dog Darla While Clad In Skimpy Brown Swimsuit

Vanessa Hudgens took to social media to share a few sexy shots while clad in a skimpy bikini. The High School Musical star regularly posts hot photos on Thirsty Thursday for fans and that is exactly what she did yesterday. In the stunning new update, the black-haired beauty sizzled in not just one but two brand new shots— both with her beloved dog, Darla.

In the first image in the series, Hudgens appeared on green and white towel where she posed at an unnamed beach. The actress laid on her side, kissing her adorable dog who sat in front of her. She styled her long, dark locks down and straight, covering up with a large pair of aviator sunglasses as she appeared to be virtually makeup-free in the photo.

Hudgens looked nothing short of perfect in a tight-brown one piece swimsuit. Only the bottom on the suit was visible, with the dog blocking her upper half — the swimwear hit at her hip, showing off her beautifully bronzed legs. The second photo in the series was very similar to the first but in that particular shot, the beauty kicked her leg up in the air and wore a huge smile on her face. In the caption of the photo, she told fans that she wanted to be taken away to somewhere that was warm and sunny.

Since the update went live on her page, it’s earned Hudgens a ton of love from her fans, racking up over 1.1 million likes and 3,000 comments in just a few short hours. Some social media users commented on the post to rave over the actress’ figure while many others commented on her sweet dog. A few more dropped a line to let Hudgens know that they would love to take her somewhere warm.

“Yes let’s go to Costa Rica or Cuba,” one follower commented along with a red heart emoji.

“Hey! I’d love to take you but corona virus is crazy at the moment so if you wanna take a trip to my heart which is a very safe place, I could show you how to get there?,” another fan wrote.

“Super hot I wish I was hot like u ur such a icon love u always babe X,” a third follower chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Hudgens delighted her 38 million-plus fans with another smoking hot photo, that time while clad in a vibrant sequin top that exposed ample amounts of cleavage. It comes as no surprise that the photo racked up thousands of likes and comments as well.