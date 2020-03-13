Tamron Hall, 49, Flaunts Curves In A Cropped Sweater & Tight Skirt In New Instagram Share

Talk show host Tamron Hall flaunts her curves in a cropped sweater and a tight skirt in a new Instagram share. In the image, she is seen standing alongside actress Angela Bassett. The newswoman looks decades younger than her 49 years.

The former national news correspondent for NBC News is stunning in a lavender, long-sleeved, cropped cardigan sweater. The fashionable three-buttoned top is cropped to her midsection. The garment has two appliques that lie just above Tamron’s breasts.

A tiny sliver of Tamron’s stomach is seen between where her sweater ends and her skirt begins.

With that, the host wore a long, pencil skirt in winter white that had an interesting high-waisted detail. The waist had a knot with shirring on either side of it, drawing attention to the smallest part of Tamron’s body. The remainder of the skirt was long and straight with no other interesting details. It ended at her calves.

Tamron wore high-heeled, silver-colored strappy shoes with the trendy outfit.

As for her hair, makeup, and jewelry fashion, Tamron kept it simple. Her short, choppy hair was styled perfectly, framing her forehead and around her ears with pieces of hair. She wore silver oversized hoop earrings, an Apple Watch, a bracelet and her wedding ring from music executive husband Steve Greener as accent pieces.

Standing alongside Tamron was the legendary actress and Academy Award-nominee Angela Bassett.

The 61-year-old star of movies such as What’s Love Got to Do With It, Waiting to Exhale, Malcolm X, and The Rosa Parks Story looked breathtaking in a sunny yellow ensemble.

Angela wore a yellow suit in a buttery-color, which was tailored to her body impeccably.

The pants and suit jacket stood out against the white shell the actress wore underneath the topper to modestly cover her cleavage during her appearance on the syndicated daytime television series.

In the accompanying caption to the share, Tamon revealed that she and Angela spoke about life, work, and age during her segment.

Fans were inspired by the photo of the two women and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the post.

“Fierce!! The first word to come to mind when I saw this,” revealed one Instagram fan of the series and host.

“STOP IT! Mrs. Bassett, you are Grace and beauty!!!” remarked a second fan.

“Omg! Please teach me your waysss!!!” stated a third social media follower.

“These outfits are everything! They are stunning as are the women, but true beauty comes from the inside and these women have that and extra!” said a fourth fan.