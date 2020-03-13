Lala Kent Doesn’t Think God Would Give Her Coronavirus Before Her Wedding

Lala said that even if she did catch the virus, it would be God's way of giving her more 'publicity.'

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent spoke out about the rapidly spreading coronavirus in a new video posted to her Instagram Stories this week. In it, she told her 1.3 million followers that she doesn’t believe she’s in much danger of getting the contagious disease because she doesn’t believe God would give it to her so close to her upcoming wedding with her fiancé, Randall Emmett.

The reality star made the controversial confession in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories account on March 12 as she admitted that she can’t see herself contracting COVID-19 as she prepares to tie the knot with the TV and film producer in just over a month’s time on April 18.

“So I may get in trouble for this, but it’s okay. I just don’t feel that God would give me coronavirus before I get married. I just don’t see that happening to me,” Lala said in the candid selfie video, per The Daily Mail.

She then explained that if she did get the virus, it would be God’s way of giving her some publicity.

“Let’s just say I did get it before my wedding,” Lala continued, “I feel that means God is like, ‘B***h you need a little publicity.'”

“But that’s the only way I would get it, I feel,” she then added.

Lala then spoke to a friend who was in her kitchen as she turned the camera around to film her and asked, “Do you think people are going to slam me for what I said?”

The friend then replied, “I don’t even know. People slam on s**t for the weirdest reasons.”

Lala showed off a very casual look in the videos she posted online. She appeared to wear little to no makeup as she spoke candidly to the camera.

The beauty showed off her undeniable natural beauty with her barefaced look and had her long blond hair tied up on the top of her head in a messy bun. She also rocked a casual gray hoodie with a cartoon face of a blond haired woman across the front.

Lala is clearly pretty excited to tie the knot with Randall and urged the guests who attended her bridal shower earlier this month to donate to The Humane Society in lieu of a gift.

She also gave her Instagram followers a look at their wedding invitations on Valentine’s Day. The invites confirmed the date and also revealed that they’ll be tying the knot in Newport Beach, California – unless the coronavirus puts a halt to their big day.