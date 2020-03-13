Lady Gaga Encourages Kindness As COVID-19 Sparks Panic And Stockpiling

'Now it’s as important as ever to be kind,' said Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is pushing for kindness in her tweet on Thursday night, as COVID-19 has caused panic throughout not only the United States but much of the world. Gaga’s message called for unity rather than fear and division as the world struggles to get this deadly virus under control, according to Page Six.

Because this virus has raised concerns regarding delays in food and grocery deliveries, many Americans have flocked to their nearest supermarket to stock up on canned goods and non perishables, as well as other necessities like toilet paper, baby formula, bottled water and pet supplies. In the case that they are forced to go into quarantine, many wonder if they’ll even be able to get the store to purchase these vital items. While the panic can at times lead to a mentality of self preservation or perhaps even a lack of care for one another, Gaga offered a reminder that everyone is going through this concerning time together.

“Now it’s as important as ever to be kind. For those who are sick, or those who are not and are scared. We’re in this together. I love you world,” she wrote.

Her fans were eager to spread this positive message, and tweet quickly accumulated over 23,000 retweets.

Gaga’s call for kindness came on the evening in which concerns regarding the virus reached an all time high as the daily lives of all Americans have been affected in some way, even if they are not yet ill. Many universities are suspending in-person classes, students leaving their dorms and heading home. School systems are beginning to follow suit in several states, with children shifting to e-learning from home.

In addition, sports performances have also been suspended as well as large public gatherings like conferences, concerts, and even political rallies. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to increase in the United States, as President Donald Trump has faced criticism for how he has handled the outbreak.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony S. Fauci expressed his concern that the United States is not adequately prepared for this pandemic.

“The system does not, is not really geared to what we need right now, what you are asking for. That is a failing. It is a failing, let’s admit it. The idea of anybody getting it, easily, the way people in other countries are doing it, we are not set up for that,” he said.