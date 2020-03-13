‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Opens Up About Coparenting With Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood is opening up about coparenting with her ex Andrew Glennon and revealing how often she sees her 22-month-old son James.

She explained to Us Weekly that she sees her son “fairly a lot,” though she didn’t go into specific detail about her visitation with him.

Currently, Andrew has custody of the couples son while Amber has weekly visitations with him. Because of their custody schedule, the Teen Mom OG star has to work on coparenting with her ex, something she says she is doing the “best way” she can.

“I am trying to coparent the best way that I can.”

“I get a lot of people tell[ing] me after my days with him: ‘I can tell that you saw James today because you just have that smile on your face.’ When I hear that, I’m like, ‘Yeah. It’s just the truth,'” Amber gushed.

Amber and Andrew welcomed their son in May 2018. Prior to having their son, the couple had been together for a short time. Although things seemed to be going well between the two, a summer 2019 argument left things in turmoil. Amber was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly hitting Andrew while he held their son. The reality show star avoided jail time, but was placed on probation for one year.

Following her arrest, Amber admitted that she went through a “dark period” which involved weight loss and having her hair fall out. However, Amber knew she needed to turn things around. She admits, though, that it wasn’t easy at first.

“I had a lot of people that were probably against me, obviously, but that’s OK. I just kept trying to focus on myself and my son and my family and I got him back as much as I can right now.”

Following the incident, Amber had a no-contact order with her young son, but she says she convinced herself that she would see him again one day.

Along with her son, Amber is also mom to 11-year-old daughter, Leah. She coparents with her ex, Gary Shirley, and his wife Kristina as well. In a preview for the all-new season of Teen Mom OG, Amber sits down with Gary and talks about the night of her arrest. In a voice over, she talks about having the support of her ex and his wife.

The new season of Teen Mom OG is set to premiere on MTV later this month and will show Amber’s journey following her arrest.