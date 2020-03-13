‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood is opening up about co-parenting with her ex Andrew Glennon and told her fans just how often she sees her 22-month-old son James.

She explained to Us Weekly that she sees her son “fairly a lot,” though she didn’t go into specific detail about her visitation with him.

Currently, Andrew has custody of the couple’s son and Amber has weekly visitations with him. Because of their custody schedule, the Teen Mom OG star has to work on co-parenting with her ex, something she said she is doing the “best way” she can.

“I am trying to coparent the best way that I can.”

“I get a lot of people tell[ing] me after my days with him: ‘I can tell that you saw James today because you just have that smile on your face.’ When I hear that, I’m like, ‘Yeah. It’s just the truth,'” Amber gushed.

The couple welcomed their son in May 2018. Prior to his birth, they had only been together for a short time. Although things seemed to be going well between the two, a summer 2019 argument left their relationship in turmoil. Amber was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly hitting Andrew while he held their son. The reality show star avoided jail time, but was placed on probation for one year.

Following her arrest, Amber admitted that she went through a “dark period” which involved weight loss and having her hair fall out. However, she knew she needed to turn things around. She admitted, though, that it wasn’t easy at first.

“I had a lot of people that were probably against me, obviously, but that’s OK. I just kept trying to focus on myself and my son and my family and I got him back as much as I can right now.”

Following the incident, Amber had a no-contact order with her young son, but she said she convinced herself that she would see him again one day.

Amber is also mom to 11-year-old daughter, Leah, who she co-parents with her ex, Gary Shirley, and his wife Kristina. In a preview for the all-new season of Teen Mom OG, Amber sat down with Gary and talked about the night of her arrest. In a voice over, she discussed having the support of her ex and his wife.

The new season of Teen Mom OG is set to premiere on MTV later this month and will show Amber’s journey following her arrest.