Shania Twain Looks Sensational In Red Jumpsuit With Tassels On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Shania Twain made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week and looked nothing short of incredible.

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” hitmaker stunned in a red jumpsuit with long sleeves. The strapless garment had tassels attached to the top half that was the same color as the item of clothing. Twain, 54, looked incredibly youthful with her light brunette hair up in a messy bun. She accessorized herself with large gold hoop earrings and numerous rings on her fingers. The “You’re Still the One” songstress paired the ensemble with gold heels and applied a glossy lip. Twain left her chest bare with no accessories and displayed her decolletage in the strapless look.

Viewers took to social media to express their love for Twain after the episode aired.

“Girl. I better age like Shania or I quit. She looks damn good,” one user wrote.

“She’s such a stunning woman. Just beautiful,” another shared.

“I will love and respect this woman until the day I die. I still love her voice and wish her the best,” remarked a third fan.

On the show, the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” chart-topper did an interview with Kelly Clarkson, which can be watched on YouTube, about her music career and her new movie that she stars in, I Still Believe.

Clarkson went down memory lane and questioned Twain on her favorite moments from her studio albums — Shania Twain, The Woman in Me, Come On Over, Up! and Now. The music icon revealed that she posed next to a real wolf for her debut self-titled album in the snow and that she wrote most of the songs on The Woman in Me before she got her record deal.

Her latest studio album, Now, was made independently. The “I’m Gonna Getcha Good” entertainer explained that her ex-husband, Robert John Lange, helped produce and write her previous work and that this was the first time she had been creative on an album without him. Twain felt like she had to start all over because she had lost her voice to Lymes disease after her “Up!” Tour. The single “Life’s About To Get Good” taken from the same album inspired her to carry on and pick herself up.

Twain admitted that she loves stepping out of her comfort zone as a songwriter and that acting is a new discovery for her. The country singer stared in the latest in the Andrew and Jon Erwin’s latest film, I Still Believe, which was released in movie theaters on March 13.