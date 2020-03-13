Serena Williams Wows In A Figure Hugging Animal Print Dress: ‘Stunningly Sexy’

Tennis champion Serena Williams has wowed Instagram yet again — this time, by modeling a chic and form-fitting animal print dress. It was yet another offering from the star athlete’s clothing line, S by Serena. The Grand Slam champ wore the ensemble for an appearance on Project Runway, where she guest starred as one of the judges.

The dress was a tight body-con style, with ruching throughout to highlight the tennis ace’s amazing figure. The browns of the animal print perfectly complemented the Olympian’s skin and lightened locks.

The sleeveless cut showed off her toned arms, and the dress cinched at the waist to showcase her waist. Serena posed from a side angle, to give the camera full view of how the dress hugged all of her curves.

Serena kept her makeup simple for the look, with just a brush of mascara and some bronzer. Her hair was styled into her natural curls, which flowed freely down to her shoulders. In fact, some of the honey brown curls nearly covered part of her face, as she mussed up the side of her hair.

Serena kept the focus on her attire by having just one single accessory: a statement silver ring. She then completed the look with a pair of brown high-heeled sandals.

Since the picture came from the Serena clothing line account, the update did not get as many as the tennis star would normally get on her main account. Nevertheless, it still earned around 4,000 likes and more than 65 comments within under an hour of posting.

“Yeees loving this,” raved one fan, with two applauding emoji and a red heart.

“Need this dress in my life!” gushed another, along with the hallelujah hands symbol.

“Literally a queen,” wrote a third, adding two heart-eye faces and a crown.

“That dress Serena. Looks perfect on you,” concluded a fourth, completing the comment with a red heart.

During the Project Runway episode, Serena confessed that was incredibly passionate about sustainable fashion, which is a key component of her line.

“We have to somehow figure out how to live on this planet and not destroy it and so this really speaks to me personally,” the tennis star said, per People.

Meanwhile, it’s little surprise that Serena was able to rock the dress, as she had recently floored fans in the exact same style, but in black. Known as the Jamilla dress, Serena had bragged that it would become “your favorite lbd,” and it appears that this other version might soon become her favorite little printed dress as well.