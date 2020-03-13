Jessie James Decker Looks Smoking Hot In A Red Bikini On The Beach

Country crooner Jessie James Decker recently flaunted her toned physique in her latest Instagram post, which showed off her post-baby body in a skimpy bikini on the beach.

Jessie didn’t include a geotag on the post or any information in the caption specifying her exact location, but she was on a stretch of sand with the waves lapping gently at the shore. The ocean stretched out to the horizon, growing a deeper blue the further it got from shore.

Jessie’s body remained the focal point of the shot, however, as she rocked a minuscule bikini in a deep red hue. The bikini top was a bandeau-style that stretched across Jessie’s ample assets. The top also flaunted a tantalizing hint of cleavage. Jessie paired the bandeau top with some simple bikini bottoms that rode low on her hips. The sides were just slightly above her hips, elongating her legs a little bit while still showcasing her toned stomach.

Though she was at the beach, the country cutie opted to add a bit of glamour by putting on a few accessories to finish the look. She layered several delicate gold necklaces, from basic chains to necklaces with small pendants. The stunner also added a pair of simple stud earrings, and wore her sparkling engagement ring and wedding band.

She wore her hair pulled back slightly in a casual style, and had a huge smile on her face as she walked down the beach. Her skin looked bronzed and beautiful in the sizzling snap.

Jessie’s fans loved the glimpse at her beach body, and the post racked up over 83,400 likes within just 20 hours, including a like from reality television star Tamra Judge. The post also received 2,432 comments within the same time span, as her followers took to the comments section to shower her with praise.

“Keeping it real girl love it,” one fan commented.

“I LOVE HER and I want to look like her lol,” another fan added, tagging her friends in her comment.

“Hot mama,” one follower said.

“Gorgeous!!!!!!!” another fan added, keeping things simple.

Jessie has been showing off her sculpted physique for her eager followers lately, tantalizing her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her incredible body. Recently, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she showed off her body while simultaneously promoting her clothing brand, Kittenish. In the shot, she wore a peach one-piece swimsuit and a pair of white cowboy boots for a smoking hot update.