Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Still ‘Much Loved’ Inside The Royal Family

The queen has left the door open for the couple to return, if they choose to.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have wrapped up their last official duties as member of the royal family, a source close to the family says the queen has no ill will against the couple. According to People, the couple was invited to church on Sunday by the queen in a gesture of good faith toward them.

According to a friend, Meghan, Harry, and Archie remain “much loved members of the family.”

“That stuff runs deep. There is an element of working things through,” the friend continued.

In asking the couple to join her at Church on Sunday, March 8, one source told People that it was meant to communicate the queen’s belief that Harry’s family was still part of her family.

“It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church. It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other,” the source said.

For the service, Meghan wore a fascinator-style headpiece and emerald earrings, and Harry was in a matching suit and tie.

In addition to saying a proper goodbye to the family, Harry and Meghan also made sure they met with the various charities and causes they’d supported during their time as royals. The couple had one-such meeting with members of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. As the organizations prepare for the couple’s departure, People reports that each of them still feels a lot of goodwill toward Harry and Meghan.

“Everybody’s really reassured, as the couple have gone out of their way to let everyone know that they aren’t abandoning anyone,” one source told the magazine.

As Harry and Meghan said their final round of goodbyes and completed their duties in the U.K., they’ve also been working through negotiations with the queen and the rest of the royal family about the details of their departure.

Initially, there was reportedly quite a bit of hurt because the couple released the statement announcing their decision without running it by the royal family first. One source told People, though, that the family has tried to work with the couple to make the process of their separation as collaborative and kind as possible.

Harry and Meghan’s final public appearance as members of the royal family was on Monday, when the couple attended Commonwealth Day alongside the queen as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. Now, they’ve returned to Canada to begin their life as a financially independent couple.