Jen Selter Rocks Skimpy Blue Bikini In Sizzling Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling video in which she flaunted her sculpted physique. Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post or reference to her location but she appeared to be somewhere tropical, as a large body of clear turquoise water was visible behind her.

Jen stood on the edge of an infinity pool overlooking the natural body of water, and rocked a swimsuit that was almost the same color as the sea out in front of her. The swimsuit top was a bandeau style that stretched across her chest, snugly fitting her assets. The style of the bikini top meant that her cleavage wasn’t on display, but her sculpted shoulders and chiselled abs were still visible in the look.

Jen paired the bandeau-style bikini top with matching bottoms in the same hue. The bikini bottoms stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs. They dipped low in the front, showing off even more of her toned stomach, and were also a thong style that showcased her gravity-defying derriere.

Jen’s long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail, and she had on a pair of sunglasses to keep the sun’s rays out of her eyes. She went barefoot for the sizzling video, and started with her arms stretched out high above her head before bringing them down and spinning slightly to flaunt her derriere.

Jen’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the tantalizing video, and it racked up over 258,300 views within just 13 hours. Her followers also took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot clip of Jen by the ocean, and the post received 442 comments in the same time span.

“I hate to see you leave but love to watch you go,” one fan commented flirtatious, referencing Jen’s enviable asset.

“That incredible body wow,” another follower added.

“Perfect as always,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You were in my dreams last night!” another follower commented.

Whether she’s by the ocean in a bikini or getting her sweat on at the gym, Jen frequently thrills her eager fans with sizzling snaps that showcase her sculpted physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a shot in which she posed in a pair of tight high-waisted blue leggings and a matching sports bra. Though the view she had wasn’t of the ocean, she stood in a modern-looking apartment with a huge window overlooking New York, and a customized stairmaster behind her.