Coronavirus Shuts Down Schools In Ohio, Michigan, Maryland, & More May Follow

'Wide-scale learning loss could be among the biggest impacts coronavirus has on children in America,' says a children's advocate.

Coronavirus has shut down schools in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland until further notice, USA Today reports. They may well be only the first of many to take the drastic step to protect children from the deadly virus.

On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that all public, private, and charter K-12 schools in the Buckeye State are closed for the next three weeks, beginning Monday. His announcement was followed later that day by Maryland’s superintendent, who announced a two-week closure of schools. Then in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer canceled school in her state through April 5.

Outside of statewide school closings, school districts here and there are also shutting down. Two major urban school districts, those of San Francisco and Seattle, have also closed, through April 3 in the case of San Francisco, and for two weeks in the case of Seattle. Elsewhere in Washington (state), Governor Jay Inslee has ordered schools closed in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties, the counties hardest-hit by the virus.

In Ohio, DeWine noted that the coronavirus isn’t believe to be particularly dangerous to children. However, out of concern that children can spread the virus to one another, and potentially bring it home to their families, DeWine said that the decision has been made to shutter the state’s schools.

“We have a responsibility to save lives,” he said.

I am directing the closure of all K-12 schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Schools must close by Tuesday, March 17th and stay closed through Friday, April 24. pic.twitter.com/fGcH3Afs5Q — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) March 12, 2020

Across the country, more than 10,000 schools have closed, affecting nearly 4.9 million children.

Though the school closures are carried out with the noble intention of protecting the children from getting sick, or at the very least, bringing home the virus to their families while not themselves getting sick, keeping kids out of school can have negative effects on them, say children’s advocates.

Betsy Zorio, vice president of U.S. programs at international children’s charity Save the Children, notes that, if kids aren’t in school (and don’t have access to online learning or other forms of remote instruction), they aren’t learning.

“Wide-scale learning loss could be among the biggest impacts coronavirus has on children in America. With an unprecedented number of school closures already announced and many more expected, ensuring that children can continue to learn is essential,” she says.

There are practical considerations as well. Many families are struggling to find childcare for the children who are suddenly without a place to go during the day. What’s more, many children rely on school lunches for their only nutritious meal of the day.

As of this writing, according to NBC News, there have been over 1,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., with 41 deaths. None of those deaths have involved children.