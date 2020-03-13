Miranda Lambert Reportedly Wants To ‘Start A Family’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert‘s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently retired from the New York City Police Department and now the 36-year-old “Bluebird” singer is reportedly ready to “start a family” with her man.

A source explained to Us Weekly that Miranda has reportedly been gushing to her friends about wanting to “start a family” with her husband.

“Miranda has been telling friends that she wants a baby and to be with Brendan forever,” the source claimed.

Brendan shares his 16-month-old son Landon with his former girlfriend, but reportedly he is ready to grow his family with Miranda as well.

“Brendan wants to expand their family,” the source added.

Miranda has shared plenty of pictures of the two together on her social media and it is clear the two are happy together. Not only is their happiness apparent on social media, but also in their body language according to the source who says the two are “hot” for one another.

“They get along so well together. They’re always focused on each other, and cuddling or kissing. They’re very hot for each other, and it shows in their body language.”

Although Miranda reportedly wants to have a baby, there isn’t a timeline as to when that may happen according to the report. As of now, Miranda is busy touring the country on her Wild Card tour to promote her new album of the same name.

Although she is on tour, she doesn’t have to worry about being too far away from her husband as he now works for his wife’s concert security team following his retirement from the NYPD.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 29-year-old reportedly interacts with fans by checking their bags at his wife’s meet-and-greet events. He reportedly will not take photos with fans, though the report states that he has been seen having “friendly interactions” with fans.

While Brendan no longer works in New York, the couple do split their time between the city and Nashville. Currently, Brendan’s son and ex reside in New York City.

Miranda and Brendan met back in November 2018. At the time, Miranda was performing with her band Pistol Annies on Good Morning America. They kept the whirlwind romance quiet until Valentine’s Day 2019 when Miranda shared the marriage news on social media. The two had quietly wed in Tennessee on January 26, just months after their initial meeting in New York. Miranda was previously married to country singer Blake Shelton, but the two divorced in July 2015.