Joy Behar Temporarily Leaves ‘The View’ As A Precaution Against Coronavirus; Meghan McCain Reacts

The View panelist Joy Behar is temporarily exiting the ABC daytime talk series as a precaution against coronavirus reports Page Six.

The 77-year-old comedienne and the sole original cast member of the show, has taken a leave at the urging of her daughter to remain home as a safety measure. Joy is not sick with the virus, nor has there been a case of COVID-19 that has been determined on the set of the ABC talker among either its cast or crew members.

The news outlet reported that Joy is staying home for preventative measures only. She will reveal her decision in a personal message to viewers that will air during today’s pre-taped show.

Page Six reported that Joy’s statement will contain the following message that will explain her point of view.

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” Behar will reportedly state. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

The news outlet reported that the veteran host will be out one week, but Joy has not determined when she will return to the series.

Whoopi Goldberg, 64, who battled both pneumonia and sepsis in early 2019 has not announced her own plans, if any, regarding taking a personal leave in the foreseeable future. Whoopi will be joined by fellow panelists Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin as the show continues to tape without a live studio audience next week.

Meghan McCain shared her sentiments regarding Joy’s decision on Twitter in a post seen below.

I ♥️ Joy and deeply respect her decision on this. https://t.co/YjuQvf8R0M — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 13, 2020

The View posted several images to Instagram earlier this week where they showed the women seated around the series infamous Hot Topics table with nary a person in their many audience seats. The only people who were there to witness their discussions were crew and production members for the ABC series.

Joy’s preventative measure comes on the heels of medical experts who have recommended that older Americans take extra precautions with their health due to the fact that COVID-19 could affect them more seriously than other patients.

Fans took to Twitter to reveal their feelings regarding Joy’s important decision to tend to her own personal healthcare needs.

“I really feel sorry for the Coronavirus… is does not have a chance against Joy Behar,” joked one Twitter user of the comedienne’s decision to stay away from the set, located on the upper west side of Manhattan in New York City.

“I love your respect for her Meghan, even though there are differences. Women united!” remarked a second follower on Twitter.

“Exactly this. Don’t know her. Don’t agree with her politics but hope she stays healthy,” remarked a third viewer.