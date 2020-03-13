Wendy Williams Says There’s A ‘Bigger Picture’ Regarding Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty’s, Arrest

Wendy Williams is addressing why she decided to speak out against Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Williams discussed Petty’s recent arrest on The Wendy Williams Show. The 41-year-old New York native was arrested last week after failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Williams said on her show that she felt the arrest, as well as her marriage, was bad for Minaj’s image.

According to Hollywood Life, Williams decided to further address the news of Petty’s arrest on Thursday, March 12. The outlet reports that, while her audience was expecting round two of Williams’ comments against Minaj, she didn’t plan on addressing the story further. Instead, Williams used her platform to discuss how parents can protect their children from sex offenders in their surrounding areas.

“There’s a bigger picture,” Williams explained to her audience. “What do we do about our kids? Not so much about Nicki [Minaj], it’s about how do you keep your kids protected?”

To further explain how sex offender registration works, Williams decided to bring in a “crime expert,” Bill Stanton, on her show. Stanton said that while every state has its own set of rules regarding what sex offenders need to provide, certain things are standard across every state. He explained that many will need to provide specific information, such as DNA samples, for the police to track them if they decide to leave the state. Stanton also said that if a sex offender does move and they’re in the system, they will be penalized for not reporting that they moved, which is how Petty was arrested on Wednesday, March 4.

While Williams asked general questions, Stanton touched on another aspect of Petty’s case. He said because Petty most likely hired a “high power attorney” regarding his case, he most likely won’t be in a heap of trouble for failing to register. Stanton says if Petty does face any jail time, it will be minimal.

Due to California’s Megan Law, new residents of the golden state who are considered sex offenders are required to register shortly after they arrive in the state. Petty and Minaj reportedly moved to California in July 2019, but Petty reportedly never got around to filing the necessary paperwork. Petty’s criminal past involves a 1995 conviction of first-degree attempted rape. The incident reportedly involved Petty and a 16-year-old girl at the time. Petty was then arrested in New York State prison and has had to register as a sex offender ever since.

Minaj has yet to address Williams’ comments publicly. However, a source revealed to HL that the “Chun-Li” rapper is standing by her man following his arrest.