Kelly Ripa Gets Botox And Jokes About Her ‘Acute Botox Deficiency Syndrome’

Kelly Ripa filmed herself at the doctors as she joked about a 'very serious medical problem going around right now.'

Kelly Ripa joked about a “very serious medical problem going around right now” on her social media this week – but she’s not talking about the coronavirus. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host had a little joke about the global outbreak in a series of new videos posted to her Instagram Stories on March 12 as she paid a visit to her doctor to get Botox injections.

As reported by Fox News, the multiple selfie videos showed the former soap actress turned TV presenter as she went to the doctor’s office and met up with her dermatologist Dr. Robert Anolik, who she tagged in her posts.

As she sat in the doctor’s chair, the two provided some comic relief when they quipped about the “serious” problem facing the world right now before playfully joking that the issue was “Botox deficiency.”

The doctor then elaborated that it comes with “a lot of side effects” including “lines [and] wrinkles.”

Kelly joked that Dr. Anolik was keeping his distance from her amid the COVID-19 outbreak while he said that he was being safe and following the rules about staying away from others to prevent the virus from spreading.

“These are great CDC rules and I appreciate them. Having said that, in this time we can notice that there’s been a lot of worrying,” the 49-year-old mom of three then said, as she joked about getting the injections in her face to smooth out any lines.

“You can see it’s written all over my face, but Dr. Anolik decided to be brave today and come into work… to treat my acute Botox deficiency syndrome,” she told her 2.7 million Instagram followers as she spoke to them through the camera.

After she got the injections, the two then had a little more fun together as the former All My Children actress asked the doctor if she “survived” the procedure and teased that he may have used so much on her that they caused a shortage.

“Is there any Botox left for anyone else, doctor?” she playfully asked, to which he replied, “We used it all up. Hopefully there won’t be a shortage.”

The star has been very open about her love for Botox over the years and has made no secret of the fact that she regularly gets the procedure done to keep her looking so youthful.

She even got Botox on live TV as Dr. Anolik demonstrated what he does on Live with Kelly and Ryan back in 2018.

Kelly’s been keeping things light when it comes to the global pandemic.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this week, she shared a shirtless photo of her husband Mark Consuelos on Instagram during a past vacation to Italy.

In the caption, Kelly joked that she wanted to give her fans “something to look at other than that bottle of hand sanitizer.”