Stephanie Sanzo Powers Through Intense Set Of Sumo Deadlifts In Snug Black Shorts On Instagram

Australian fitness model Stephanie Sanzo showed off her sumo deadlifting form in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a snug t-shirt and black shorts, Stephanie strutted towards a barbell at the beginning of the video before assuming a wide-legged stance behind the over 300-pound weight. She then leaned forward at the waist took hold of the weight with an alternating grip. After a deep breath in and out, she lifted and lowered the barbell three times, grimacing with each repetition.

In her caption, Stephanie drew her fans’ attention to the fact that she didn’t wear a powerlifting belt during the video. In it, she answered some common questions about their usefulness. She clarified that the belts are an optional tool that helps to keep your core steady while lifting heavy weights. Stephanie also said that a lifter doesn’t have to get to a particular strength level to use the belts, reiterating that using one depends on one’s personal preference.

The post has been viewed more than 50,000 times since its upload and over 200 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed very impressed by Stephanie’s display of strength.

“That’s incredible!!! You are one sexy lady,” one person wrote. “Very impressive. My new girl crush!!!”

“You look so amazing babe!!!! Strongest woman here!!!!!” another commented before adding a series of red heart emoji to their comment.

“You give me goosebumps when you are performing deadlifts,” a third commented.

“Such a badass you make it look easy keep killing it you’re looking amazing with that physique and strong muscular legs #BEASTMODE #NeverSkipLegDays,” a fourth fan gushed.

Amid the compliments, some fans had questions for the chiseled mother-of-two. One inquisitive commenter asked her which muscle groups sumo squats targetted and Stephanie replied that they helped to develop the quads and glutes.

This is hardly the first time that Stephanie has done a set of deadlifts in an Instagram video. In a previous post, she rocked lime green booty shorts to lift a barbell that matched the weight that she used in the most recent clip on her page. But in the clip posted previously she used a black powerlifting belt covered in glitter. Her caption offered helpful tips for optimal deadlifting form.

A good reference point to help you observe and correct your technique for sumo deadlift.. is to observe the position of your HIPS,” she wrote. “The goal should be to keep your HIPS DOWN while you simultaneously lifting your CHEST UP.”

The clip has been viewed more than 200,000 times thus far and close to 600 Instagram users have commented on it.