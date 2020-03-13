Celeste Bright Urges People To ‘Stay Inside’ As She Rocks Knotted Crop To & Pink Panties

Celeste Bright took to her Instagram account on Thursday night to share a sexy new update with her fans. The model also urged her fans to “stay inside,” likely due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

In the sexy snap, Celeste looked smoking hot as she rocked a white tank top, which she had knotted in the front. The cropped shirt showcased her toned arms, ample bust, and flat tummy. She also wore a pair of bright pink panties, which clung to her curvy hips and flaunted her tiny waist and long, lean legs.

The blond bombshell sat on a hardwood floor with her legs apart. She placed one hand behind her for balance as the other rested on her leg. She leaned to the side as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. The model accessorized the look with some knee-high white boots.

Celeste wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

She also added a full face of makeup. The glam look included long lashes and bright eyes, which she accentuated with sculpted brows. She gave her face a soft glow with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the application with pink lipstick.

Many of the model’s over 637,000 followers made quick work of showing their support for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 27,000 times in the span of 12 hours. Admirers also gushed over Celeste in the comments section, leaving over 300 messages raving about her stunning looks.

“Killer outfit. Love the boots,” one fan wrote.

“Incredibly beautiful and very sexy,” another stated.

“You are gorgeous, I would love to meet you!” a third person commented.

“You are so gorgeous like an angel. I love your outfit in this picture. Your body is amazing. You must work out to look like that,” a fourth social media user told the model.

While Celeste’s fans were thrilled by her latest photo, they likely weren’t surprised about the amount of skin the model showed in the snap. She’s often seen sporting tiny tops, skimpy bathing suits, racy lingerie, and other revealing garments in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste got the pulses of her fans racing earlier this week when she posed in a blue cropped hoodie and a pair of pink sweatpants. To date, that upload has raked in more than 40,000 likes and over 450 comments.