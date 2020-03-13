Alexa Dellanos Poses On A Motorbike In A Slinky Minidress & Thigh-High Boots

Blond beauty Alexa Dellanos went into full bombshell mode for yesterday’s Instagram photo share, flaunting her hourglass frame in a skintight outfit that accentuated all of her killer curves. The Internet vixen poured her voluptuous figure into a slinky black minidress, striking a sultry pose while letting herself be photographed on a motorbike.

Alexa looked every inch the siren in the alluring bodycon dress, which was a strappy design that fit her like a glove, highlighting both her ample bosom and bodacious hips. The dress hemmed at the mid-thigh, offering a tantalizing glimpse of her shapely pins.

The babe cinched the outfit with a wide black belt to emphasize her tiny waist. The item was adorned with a pair of long, silver chains that went around one hip and came over to the front, draping down her lower body. The decorations were pinned to the hem of the dress with lavish silver brooches for extra pizzazz, luring the gaze to the Alexa’s shapely thighs. The petite model slipped on a fabulous pair of thigh-high boots in a bright-white color, adding contrast and an edgy vibe to the seductive attire. The boots were a loose fit on her curvy legs, merely teasing her fit physique.

Alexa further accessorized with a chic French manicure. The sizzling blonde rocked a messy hairstyle and wore her golden tresses down with a mid-part, letting her locks brush over her shoulders in a relaxed fashion. She sported a fresh-faced look, opting to go makeup-free for the shoot.

The 24-year-old hottie was sitting sideways on the motorcycle, posing with her legs crossed and stretched out in front of her. She leaned on the palms of her hands and tilted her head to the side, softly pursing her lips as she shot an intense gaze at the camera.

A second photo shared with fans saw her standing by the bike and showing off her generous posterior from the profile. The stunner held her palms clasped together on the hand clutch and slightly raised her knee, arching her back in a flirty pose that called attention her lithe midriff and curvaceous rear end. Her luscious mane fell down her back, nearly grazing her derriere.

Alexa was snapped at night in front of a packed tavern. More motorcycles were neatly arranged in a row by her side, indicating that quite a few of the patrons were bike-enthusiasts. The Instagram sensation shared some big news in the caption, announcing that she landed a role in an upcoming movie. She also took to her Instagram Stories to spread the word, revealing that the snaps were actually taken on set. In addition, she pointed out that she was wearing Fashion Nova, marking yet another add for the popular online retailer.

The blonde added a movie-camera emoji to her caption, and tagged film producer Randall Emmett, who is known for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and the Power series. The photos were tagged in Puerto Rico, where the smokeshow has been enjoying some down-time, as well.

The post didn’t fail to capture fans’ interest and reeled in more than 39,300 likes and 216 comments overnight, including some messages from a few celebrities.

Among the commenters was the model’s mother, Cuban-American journalist Myrka Dellanos, who penned a sweet message of support for her daughter. “Yes she can! I love you my princess! You look so beautiful without makeup!” she wrote, inserting a long string of two-hearts emoji before adding, “The Best is yet to Come!!”

Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich also chimed in on the photos. “YES YES YES,” she wrote in all caps, trailed by three black-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Alexa’s dress.

Famous makeup artist and social media sensation Daisy Marquez was very excited to hear about Alexa’s upcoming film debut, commenting, “Yesss can’t wait!!!”

Plenty of followers shared her enthusiasm, judging by the outpour of compliments and support.

“YESSSSS always knew you could do anything way more than a pretty face mamas,” wrote one fan, adding a growing-heart emoji.