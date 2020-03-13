Bethenny Frankel, 49, Sizzles In A Skimpy Red Bikini At The Beach

The former 'RHONY' star put her uber fit body on show at the beach in Florida.

Bethenny Frankel once again showed fans how she looks years younger than her actual age as she hit the beach in a skimpy red bikini in a new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The former Real Housewives of New York City star shared the sizzling new bikini snap with her 2.1 million followers on March 11 as she waded into the ocean water.

The 49-year-old beauty put her impressive body on full show in the red-hot two-piece, including her very toned abs and fit legs.

In the new snap, the reality star and businesswoman flashed a smile as she posed side on to the camera while ankle deep in the blue sea water.

She sported a pretty skimpy bikini look, which included a plunging triangle top that showed off her décolletage with thinner strings that tied both behind her neck and around her back.

Bethenny paired the top with skimpy bottoms in the same matching red color. They began well below her bellybutton and sat low on her hips to frame her flat and toned torso.

The beauty accessorized with a sunhat on her head that featured a multi-colored piece of material around the top, which she wore over the top of her brunette hair that was left down and skimmed her shoulders.

The mom of one also kept her eyes shielded from the sun via a pair of reflective sunglasses with a white frame and shiny blue lenses.

She wrote on the photo upload to tell her fans that she was spending some time in sunny Florida and also added a yellow sunshine cartoon.

In the caption, Bethenny revealed that the photo was taken by her boyfriend, Paul Bernon. She also included a number of different hashtags, including #Vacation, #WorkTrip, #StayHot and #WorkHardPlayHarder.

The gorgeous beach photo has received more than 15,700 likes since the former RHONY star — who recently did a headstand in a bikini while paddleboarding — posted it to her account, as well as hundreds of comments from her fans.

“Dang what kinda diet do u do? U look fabulous!” one fan commented on the photo.

“Love you Bethenny. You are gorgeous and genuine REAL,” another person said.

A third Instagram user added, “Looking real good” alongside five fire emoji.

But this isn’t the first time Bethenny has treated her millions of followers to a look at her toned body in her swimwear.

Just last month, she wowed her followers when she slipped into a skintight red swimsuit during another trip to the sun, this time as she enjoyed some time in St. Barts.

Then, she posed for the camera on what appeared to be a balcony with the tropical beach behind her.